Takeaways from Colorado’s hard-fought performance against USC

The Colorado Buffaloes played much better on the offensive side of the ball but couldn’t come up with enough plays on defense and special teams to upset the USC Trojans on Saturday, falling 48-41.

CU had its chances. It had the ball at midfield about halfway through the fourth quarter with a shot to make it a one-score game but couldn’t convert a fourth-down try. When Colorado got the ball back after a missed USC field goal, it marched down the field and made it a one-score game. However, the Buffs couldn’t come up with the ensuing onside kick.

While it always hurts to lose, Colorado is in a much better position than it has been in years and just put a scare into a top-10 team. Here are my takeaways from CU’s loss to USC:

Self-inflicted wounds cost CU the game

Colorado was right there at the end of the game, losing by only seven points when USC was over a 20-point favorite. Although it’s hard not to dwell on Shedeur Sanders’ interception and the blocked punt that set up USC to score, plus CU missed a field goal.

USC might have scored on those drives anyway, but you can’t give great offenses a chance like that and expect to come away with the win.

Did Colorado find a lead running back?

Colorado’s rushing offense gained the jump-start it needed on Saturday from holdover running back Anthony Hankerson. The Florida native ran the ball for 76 yards on 14 carries to go along with a touchdown. If Hankerson can continue to run the ball like this, it will take a lot of pressure off of the passing game.

Freshmen are starting to see the field

Because of injuries, three true freshmen, including two blue-chip prospects, saw their first action of the season. Omarion Miller was the star of the show. He set a CU freshman record with 196 yards receiving on seven catches and a touchdown.

Cormani McClain and Jaden Milliner-Jones reinforced a banged-up secondary. McClain came up with a big pass deflection on a throw to the endzone and later came down with an interception that was wiped away by a pass interference penalty.

The second-half play was inspiring

At the 2:54 mark of the second quarter, USC scored a touchdown to take a 34-7 lead. From that point on, CU outscored the Trojans, 34-14.

There’s no such thing as a moral victory, but if Colorado can play like it did in the second half, it will be a tough team to beat.

Colorado showed glimpses of greatness

One could argue that there hasn’t been a game this year in which Colorado managed a complete performance in all three phases. When this happens, CU will be a dangerous team. No one expected this to be a one-year rebuild, but the Buffaloes are playing good football in spurts and can hang with anyone when they are playing hot. More lumps will come, but the future of Colorado football is bright.

