Takeaways from Colorado football’s offensive coaches’ press conference

On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive coaching staff met with the media to discuss a wide range of topics, from the personnel at CU to all things Deion Sanders.

Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was first up at the podium, followed by running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell, offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle, wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone and finally, tight ends coach Tim Brewster. In those five names alone, the Buffaloes have scored three former head coaches in what has become quite the staff for Coach Prime.

Expectations have been through the roof with what this staff has done through recruiting, and here is everything you need to know from the press conference:

Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis

As he has said numerous times this offseason, Lewis reiterated that the Buffaloes are going to play fast this year. Usually, when offenses go fast, they rely on an air raid approach that has the passing game throwing the ball all around the field. But as Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast my friend.”

Lewis was quick to point out that during his time at Kent State, it was his run game that often led the charge. He said that KSU even rose to as high as third in the country in rushing yards per game, trailing only service schools. Colorado is going to be balanced in its attack this year with Lewis’ “Badger blood” contributing to that offensive philosophy.

Running back coach Gary "Flea" Harrell

The running backs are going to be asked to do a lot this year. Harrell noted that CU’s RBs have to see the field like a QB would in this offense. Harrell brought this up in response to a question posed on what type of snap breakdown he would like to see his room have — be it a bell cow/top back situation or a running back by committee situation.

Colorado is looking for one leader to take charge, and this spring is going to be fun to watch it all shake out. Harrell also took time to recognize the all-around qualities of Deion Smith and how tough of a runner Anthony Hankerson is despite being one of the smaller backs on the team. RBs are going to be used in multiple ways, even occasionally being split out in the passing game, so look for whoever becomes the top back to rack up some receiving yards as well.

Story continues

Offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle

O’Boyle’s personality just screams offensive line coach and as a fan of the hog mollies and the men that lead them, I am all in here. O’Boyle has been through every level of football, even spending some time around CU during his time at Chadron State. He added that he got to practice at CU in preparation for a matchup against the Colorado School of Mines.

O’Boyle also had a lot of positives to say about Kent State transfer Savion Washington and the talent he possesses. CU got a good one in Mt. Washington for sure.

Not everything was positive, though, and Buffaloes fans will not be surprised given how the line has played the last few years. O’Boyle said “there is a lot of work to be done” when asked about the current room, but he remained excited about improving the overall strength and conditioning of the players up front. I have all the confidence in the world that the line play is going to be much improved this year under his leadership.

Wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone

WR coach Brett Bartolone has had quite a few impressive mentors. Not only was Bartolone a holdover from Deion Sanders’ Jackson State staff but as a former Washington State Cougar, he got to learn from the late Mike Leach. I loved his quote on “caught not taught” when learning from Leech, meaning he picked up a lot from the coach without having to be outright taught what he needed to learn.

As JSU’s OC/QB coach, Bartolone was able to provide some insight on Shedeur Sanders and the arm talent he possesses. He compared him favorably to former Nevada QB Carson Strong in being able to put the ball where it needs to be all over the field. There should be some added intrigue to the Rocky Mountain Showdown as well because of the relationship he built at Nevada with Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell.

Tight ends coach Tim Brewster

Tim Brewster is a passionate coach, and it shines through every time he talks about football. Everyone in the room was perhaps a little caught off guard when he spoke about his fervent introduction to CU players.

Tim Brewster on his address during the first team meeting: (Question from @SeanKeeler) pic.twitter.com/XozB4rxQa2 — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) February 23, 2023

Brewster also spoke about how he and the rest of the staff are attacking every day to get Colorado back to relevance. He was adamant that bringing the best recruits to Boulder is a daily task.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=18433,18426,18410]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire