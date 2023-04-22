Takeaways from Colorado football’s first spring game under Deion Sanders

The biggest spring game in the history of Colorado football was a success.

Folsom Field stayed full despite the cold weather, in-game mistakes were few and head coach Deion Sanders made the most of his two hours live on ESPN. Even more, Coach Prime helped create a special moment with 98-year-old super fan Peggy Coppom delivering an honorary kickoff.

The waiting game now commences as the Buffaloes are just over four months away from kicking off against TCU on Sept. 2. We’re still in for an eventful offseason, though.

Here are my five takeaways from Colorado’s first spring game of the Coach Prime era:

Shedeur Sanders rose to the occasion

Playing in a packed Folsom Field for the first time, Shedeur Sanders was near-perfect at quarterback throughout the scrimmage. He finished 16-for-19 with 219 yards, two passing TDs and a 7-yard rushing touchdown — albeit going up against Colorado’s second-team defense.

Sanders’ timing with his receivers was impressive and it resulted in multiple big connections with Montana Lemonious-Craig, Travis Hunter and Kaleb Mathis.

Kaleb Mathis, Montana Lemonious-Craig stood out at WR

We didn’t see any of Jimmy Horn Jr. on Saturday, but Kaleb Mathis and Montana Lemonious-Craig were excellent on the first-team offense. Mathis, a freshman walk-on receiver, was mostly used in the slot while Lemonious-Craig was more of a deep threat as he once again showed off his ability to make contested catches. MLC also beat out Tayvion Beasley for a 98-yard touchdown.

“I’m proud of him that he stepped into the moment because he’s a freshman,” Shedeur Sanders said of Mathis. “Seeing a crowd like that, first spring game game fully filled to the top, it’s just different. But I told him in the game, ‘Look, I trust you.'”

Defensive line remains a work in progress

Not including EDGE rushers, the Buffs rolled with just four true defensive linemen: Shane Cokes, Mason Maddox, Leonard Payne Jr. and Jalen Sami, who had a nice second-half pass deflection. That’s not a poor group talent-wise, but Colorado needs to add some depth at that position.

Special teams play was questionable

The one sore spot for Colorado on Saturday was the special teams play, particularly on the field goal units. Two FGs were blocked — Mister Williams and Jeremiah Brown were each responsible for one — and Deion Sanders admitted afterward that CU will make some personnel changes in that area.

Plus, the kickers’ legs were a bit underwhelming. A few kickoffs didn’t carry much distance — perhaps for the purpose of forcing a return — and Jace Feely missed a 35-yard field goal.

Travis Hunter had no issue balancing both sides

Coming into Saturday, we were all curious to see how Travis Hunter would be used.

The answer? A lot.

Hunter began the game as a first-team WR and after catching a touchdown pass, he immediately flipped to the first-team defense. He played well throughout on that side of the ball, too, as a lockdown corner.

