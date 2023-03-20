Takeaways from Colorado’s first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak

Fans have been counting down the days until Colorado takes the field at TCU for its season opener under new head coach Deion Sanders, and Sunday marked another major milestone toward that with spring practice beginning for the Buffaloes.

Both Coach Prime and his son Shedeur Sanders, the Buffs’ presumptive starting quarterback, met with the media on Sunday after practice concluded to answer a few questions. The two provided some insight into what happened during the team’s first practice and what they hope to see for the remainder of spring football.

Below are a few takeaways from Sunday’s post-practice press conference:

Practice is fast-paced

There was apparently little standing around at practice with Coach Prime describing it as “up-tempo” and “fast-paced.”

“There (are) no idle feet and you can’t walk between the lines,” Deion Sanders said. “Everything is running from station to station, drill to drill and you work quick.”

Sanders broke down the entire practice schedule after this and needless to say, they accomplished a lot. Even when players are not actively participating in the drill, they’re expected to be working with their position coaches. Sanders expects the team to be ready to play at this tempo once games begin.

Coach Prime expects "consistency" from Shedeur Sanders

“(I expect) consistency,” Deion Sanders said. “Understanding this new offense, it is his third offense in three years, understanding the nuances of the offense (and) getting to know the receivers (is important).”

Deion Sanders wants consistency and trust to develop between his signal caller and his weapons on the outside. Beyond that, Coach Prime has trust in the arm talent that Shedeur Sanders has, describing him as a very accurate passer.

Having former Jackson State offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone on staff as the Buffs’ wide receivers coach has also helped Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime said.

Jersey numbers will have to be earned

As we wrote earlier, players will have to earn their jersey numbers. Deion Sanders elaborated on this during the press conference:

“If someone gave you a double-number in college, that assured you wasn’t going to play,” Deion Sanders said. “That’s just how it was, now it’s normal. You gotta earn stuff, ain’t nobody given you nothing. We got kids that haven’t played a snap and they want to be (number) one, one. You know what number one meant back in the day for us? It meant you were that one.”

Coach Prime is adapting to life in Colorado well

Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson is no longer the only person sporting a cowboy hat around campus.

Coach Prime is in the house. Says his outfit is “Yellowstone” inspired pic.twitter.com/CDt5qaApQB — Tony Cosolo (@LotsaBobaFett) March 19, 2023

Prime is looking forward to ESPN broadcasting Colorado's spring game

Coach Prime knows how to play the game. When asked about ESPN coming to broadcast Colorado’s spring game, he had a sense of humor about how fast his program is gaining notoriety.

“For real? I didn’t know that. Say that again!”

Once the media member repeated themselves, Coach Prime exclaimed that it was “something” and how much of a blessing it was that Colorado will be given that honor this year. Coach Sanders knows that recruits are looking for that type of exposure and he’s bringing it to Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders is enjoying working with offensive coordinator Sean Lewis

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a fan of offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, saying that he pushes him in all aspects of growing as a student-athlete, even down to eating. The little details mean a lot to Lewis and Sanders is “extremely grateful” that Lewis will be his play-caller this season.

Players and coaches graded themselves hard

Coach Sanders mentioned that the players graded themselves as a “C” for their first practice of spring. Shedeur Sanders was asked to expand on that grade:

“We know the little things can mess us up. We grade ourselves hard, so when a game come, we ready for it. We’re not just making (oursleves) feel better saying we had a grade A practice today. Nah, we have execute each and every day.”

