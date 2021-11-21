Takeaways from Colorado’s 20-17 home finale win

Bowl eligible or not, Colorado played with pride in its final home game of 2021; and that is exactly what the 12 Buffaloes honored on Senior Day deserved.

While the offense couldn’t buy a first down for most of the game, CU’s defense forced four turnovers in the 20-17 win. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but the Buffs came up with enough big plays to end Washington’s bowl game aspirations. Colorado, which improved to 4-7, has now beaten the Huskies in consecutive games for the first time in the Pac-12 era.

The Buffs now turn their sights to the Pac-12 South-leading Utah Utes on Friday.

Here’s what else we learned from Colorado’s final home game:

Inconsistency remains an issue on offense

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) takes a snap in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One game after CU’s offense scored 20 points in the first half and then none in the second half vs. UCLA, the Buffs had another bumpy performance against Washington.

The worst stat from this game is probably that Colorado constructed just two drives lasting more than four plays. When the Buffs traveled 58 yards on 10 plays in their opening possession, I was hopeful that it would be a sign of more good things to come. Unfortunately, their next four-plus play drive wouldn’t come until the fourth quarter.

More so, the run game never got going and Brendon Lewis had little time in the pocket.

Third downs...

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another source of frustration from this game was how the Buffs performed on third down. Defensively, Colorado wasn’t afraid to bring pressure on third down, but that didn’t matter much for Dylan Morris. With a good mix of running back screens and passes up the middle to their big wideouts, the Huskies were 14-of-21 on third downs.

Colorado, on the other hand, went 2-for-13 on third downs —most of them being medium and long chances.

Colorado's linebackers stepped up without key pieces

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

No Nate Landman or Joshka Gustav? No problem for the Buffaloes on Saturday. Quinn Perry, Carson Wells and turnover machine Robert Barnes combined for 25 tackles while Jack Lamb entered the record books in the first quarter.

Additionally, the Buffs’ linebackers helped hold Cameron Davis and Kamari Pleasant to just 37 rushing yards.

Wide receiver depth is being tested

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dimitri Stanley returned from injury but with Montana Lemonious-Craig out for the season and La’Vontae Shenault “not currently in the program,” it was worrisome when Brenden Rice suffered an injury during the second quarter. Rice was held out for the remainder of Saturday but Karl Dorrell said “there’s a chance” he will return next week.

In part because of the aforementioned absentees, two freshmen, Chris Carpenter and Ty Robinson, saw some more action on Saturday. They only combined for three receptions but I would expect them both to be utilized more against Utah. Chase Penry, who didn’t have a reception against UW, may also play a bigger role next week if Rice isn’t at 100%.

Daniel Arias was solid as usual and tight end Matt Lynch came up with a clutch catch late in the game.

Gotta love the turnovers

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jack Lamb (15) tracks a fumble n the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes’ four forced turnovers, plus one turnover on downs, marked a season-high and was the biggest reason they left Folsom Field victorious. Three of the four turnovers came in Colorado territory and none was bigger than Jack Lamb’s 88-yard fumble recovery and score in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Mark Perry broke up a pass that stayed up long enough for Barnes to snag his first interception of the year. The turnover parade continued with Barnes recovering a fumble later in the quarter and freshman Nikko Reed coming down with a fourth quarter interception in the end zone.

The Buffs admittedly haven’t been great at forcing turnovers in 2021, so this was a great sight to see.

