Takeaways from Chargers press conference with GM Tom Telesco

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spoke to the media about a variety of topics on Thursday, specifically about the NFL draft and free agency.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

What are the “needs” this offseason?

Telesco was asked where the team needs to improve this offseason and rather than naming specific position groups, he mentioned they need to be better on offense at running the football and in red zone. Defensively, pressure and takeaways are the priorities. On special teams, field position must improve. In addition on special teams, they didn’t have good enough play at the “gunner”, saying they didn’t “fit that right.”

Offensive line

Building the offensive line should be the focal point this offseason, but Telesco isn’t relegated to only fulfilling that. “We are trying to build a balanced football team. I don’t know if we are an offensive line away from a championship. We want to build a talented football team. There is a lot of avenues there,” Telesco said.

The plan with Hunter Henry

Henry headlines the team’s pending free agents and all options are on the table. Telesco mentions that their philosophy has always been draft, develop and re-sign. He added that it can’t apply to everyone but he did seem to imply that they want him back. Telesco didn’t rule out franchise tagging Henry again this year but did add the declining cap situation makes that decision tougher.

….Mike Williams

Williams is due $15.7 million in 2021, but the team could elect to rescind the fifth-year option or trade him this offseason. Telesco said they are going to keep all options open, adding that he is a “very talented player in this league.”

Free agency vs. NFL draft

Telesco’s philosophy when it comes to the draft and free agency is that the team prefers to draft and develop their own, then subsidize to team through free agency to get better. Telesco believes it’s a good draft this year. When signing free agents, the team will have to factor in the duration of the contract from a financial standpoint. “For a one year deal, teams get hit with a full cap hit. With a multiple year deal, you are able to prorate that contract for the length of the deal.”

Scouting approach

Despite some players opting out or having a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Telesco credited his college scouts, saying he feels comfortable about where we are in the process, adding that they still have pro days but he is happy with the work everyone has done. The difference between this year and any other year is that scouts were unable to go on campuses, they had to watched more tape than usual, limited contact with the players and had to learn about them through Zoom.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Telesco on Hunter Henry: We’re leaving all options open right now

    As Hunter Henry prepares to be a free agent, he’s said he hasn’t ruled out a return to the Chargers. That’s good news, because General Manager Tom Telesco didn’t sound like someone who wanted to let the tight end go during his Thursday press conference. “Well he falls under the category of things we’ve done [more]

  • South Carolina bill would add firing squad to execution options

    The bill would force death row inmates to choose between the electric chair and firing squad rather than delay their executions until lethal injection drugs become available.

  • Why Shares in Westport Fuel Systems Surged in February

    Shares in clean-energy company Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) surged higher by 25.3% in February according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It comes down to an article from Reuters on Feb. 5 that outlines how Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ordered "hundreds of trucks that run on compressed natural gas." The engines will be supplied by a 50-50 joint venture between Westport and Cummins (NYSE: CMI) named Cummins Westport.

  • Power up! Amazon is having a one-day sale on top-rated chargers—starting at just $18

    RAVPower charging accessories are rarely discounted—now's your chance to save nearly 50 percent.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Chargers to meet virtually with BYU WR Dax Milne

    The Los Angeles Chargers continue to meet with wide receivers ahead of the NFL draft.

  • 5 under-the-radar free agents Chargers should consider

    While the splash signings are always great, most of the time, the best value-signings come in the second and third waves of free agency.

  • South Carolina officials may soon force death-row inmates to decide if they want to be executed by lethal injection, electric char or a firing squad

    South Carolina currently has 37 inmates on death row, though the state has not conducted an execution in nearly 10 years.

  • White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's role could change through 2021

    Michael Kopech will begin the 2021 season in the White Sox bullpen. But Tony La Russa said Thursday that the fireballer's role could change over the course of the campaign.

  • Five takeaways from Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s press conference Wednesday

    Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman addressed the Danielle Hunter situation, the linebacker problem, Kirk Cousins ahead of 2021 free agency.

  • House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

    The House voted 220 to 212 on Wednesday evening to pass a policing bill named for George Floyd, the Black man whose death in Minneapolis last year led to nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.Why it matters: The legislation overhauls qualified immunity for police officers, bans chokeholds at the federal level, prohibits no-knock warrants in federal drug cases and outlaws racial profiling.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It would also establish a national registry of police misconduct to be managed by the Department of Justice. Worth noting: Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.) was the only Republican to vote in favor of the bill. He later said in a since-deleted tweet that he had "accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late." "I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act," Gooden added.Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Ron Kind voted against the legislation. What they're saying: "Sadly, despite mass protests across America and a renewed focus on the crisis of racial injustice, the epidemic of police brutality continues — with more police killings occurring last year than in the year before, and with communities of color and vulnerable groups disproportionately bearing the brunt of this cruelty," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement introducing the bill last week. "The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will address systemic racism, curb police brutality and save lives."The White House backed the legislation on Monday. "We cannot rebuild that trust [between law enforcement and communities] if we do not hold police officers accountable for abuses of power and tackle systemic misconduct – and systemic racism — in police departments," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. The big picture: Law enforcement was responsible for the killings of 1,127 people in 2020, according to the Mapping Police Violence project. Black people comprised 28% of those who were killed, despite making up 13% of the population.The House passed a similar police reform bill last year, but it was not considered by the Republican-led Senate and was opposed by President Trump.Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who killed Floyd after kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes, is set to face trial next Monday.Zoom out: The vote on the bill was rescheduled as the U.S. Capitol Police warned of a possible attack on Thursday.What to watch: "We will begin ... discussions with the Senate immediately after the bill is passed," adding, "Over the last several weeks, discussions especially with Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Cory Booker have been under way," Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who is leading police overhaul efforts in the House, told reporters on Wednesday, per CNN.Editor's note: This article has been updated with to reflect that Gooden changed his vote.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Collabs: Reef Celebrates the Return of Baseball With New MLB Sandals + More News

    FN rounds up all the latest sneaker and shoe collaborations for fashion and lifestyle brands in March 2021.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Newsom Announces Plan To Loosen California’s Lockdown Requirements Amid Recall Pressure

    Southern California counties and others across the state could be cleared to open more businesses and lift other restrictions sooner than anticipated under a new plan announced on Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom. The revamp will, for the first time, tie reopenings to vaccination totals and will prioritize getting Covid-19 vaccines to communities hardest hit […]

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • The director of 'Coming 2 America' says he's 'actually happy' the sequel is rated PG-13 despite some fans' disappointment

    Director Craig Brewer told Insider that they weren't planning to make the anticipated sequel a PG-13 comedy, it just turned out that way.

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • Strange but true: Terry Bradshaw checked into hospital under alias 'Tom Brady' in 1983

    Terry Bradshaw couldn't have known that the alias he chose was the name of a boy who would one day become one of the greatest QBs ever.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • NBA odds: After monster game vs. Jazz, Joel Embiid now co-favorite for MVP with LeBron James

    The MVP odds shifted after Joel Embiid put up 40 points and 19 rebounds in a come-from-behind victory over the Utah Jazz.

  • Israel Adesanya among 9 fighters with most to gain — or lose — at UFC 259

    Here are the fighters with the most to gain from a great showing Saturday, as well as those with the most to lose.