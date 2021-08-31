Takeaways from the Chargers’ initial 53-man roster

The Los Angeles Chargers released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are some takeaways from things that stood out:

Since the beginning of the summer, it was thought that the quarterback room would be Justin Herbert and Chase Daniel, but Easton Stick played his way into having the coaches keep all three during the preseason. Especially with there being a potential risk of losing out on one, given the uncertainty of COVID-19, the coaches played it safe. Daniel will likely be the other active quarterback on game days.

Despite the durability concerns, the Chargers are keeping running back Justin Jackson. Jackson became unavailable after the first preseason game with a groin injury. Even though he has spent a good portion of his professional career on the sideline, the talent has always been there. The coaching staff is banking on him being healthy, as well as the development of second-year Joshua Kelley.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi incorporates a handful of three- and four-tight end sets, which is why the team decided to carry four. Plus, Stephen Anderson’s upside on special teams and versatility to play fullback is beneficial. Same goes for Gabe Nabers, who will play a similar role.

Among the biggest surprises was the Chargers letting go of wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who was a candidate to fill the No. 3 role after a promising 2020 season. The decision to release him could’ve been internal or scheme, which would be telling from the lack of playing time and misusage in the first two preseason games. The move benefits rookie Josh Palmer, who had a strong summer.

The team sees K.J. Hill as a viable return specialist, which is primarily the main reason why they decided to keep him over Joe Reed, Jason Moore and Johnson.

Story continues

Even though he struggled in the preseason, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins is still on the roster, which should not come as a surprise. This doesn’t mean that the team won’t pursue any free agents made available. Like I’ve said, the starting five is stout, but behind them is where they’re lacking depth.

Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko was seen as the frontrunner to back up Linval Joseph, but the team decided to go with undrafted rookie Forrest Merrill, who flashed dominance in the middle of the defensive line – showing the explosiveness, strength and active hands to slip through tight areas and be disruptive, as well as the ability to eat up double teams.

The decision to cut Cortez Broughton, however, was a bit of a head-scratcher. Broughton looked like an entirely different player in the new scheme, and I thought he would have done wonders as a rotational defender.

The Chargers have four edge defenders rostered after releasing Emeke Egbule and Jessie Lemonier, both of whom I said would be tough decisions to cut after strong showings this summer. One of them will likely end up on the practice squad, nonetheless.

The Chargers have seven cornerbacks that make up the roster. Special teams standout Ryan Smith is still on the COVID-19/Reserve list which means that the team either has to make another cut or place him on the injured reserve. In the meantime, the additional spot was given to Kemon Hall, who flashed in coverage, run defense and on special teams. Tevaughn Campbell has been talked highly of and he has the ability to serve as one of the team’s gunners on punt coverage.

The Chargers are rolling with Tristan Vizcaino as the starting kicker, at least for now. Despite Michael Badgley gaining momentum towards the end of training camp and preseason, the team favored the leg strength of Vizcaino. Special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II brought Vizcaino in, and now he will have his guy in hopes of bringing competency in that department, barring any additional changes.

A total of 21 players are on the initial 53-man roster who were not with the team last season. Roster turnover is bound to happen when an entirely new coaching staff is brought in.