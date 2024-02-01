Takeaways from Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh’s introductory presser

The Los Angeles Chargers introduced Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach on Thursday.

Here are my top takeaways from Harbaugh’s presser:

The main goal

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Harbaugh has a national championship at the college level under his belt after Michigan beat Washington weeks ago. He also knows what it’s like to make it to the Super Bowl when he guided the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII against the Ravens in the “Harbaugh Bowl.” But he came up short as San Francisco lost to Baltimore.

Now, Harbaugh is trying to get back to the big stage and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

“It was time,” Harbaugh said. “I only have so many sands left in the hourglass. I want another shot to simply be known as a world champion.”

Harbaugh added that the team is “going to do it or die trying.”

Objective with the offense

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kellen Moore is officially the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, which means the Chargers’ search for their new OC is underway.

Harbaugh mentioned some of his questions for potential candidates: “What kind of offense do you envision? Tell me about the offensive line, go through that position.”

“We want to be balanced, run game, pass game. Gotta protect the quarterback,” Harbaugh said about what he expects from the new offense.

Connection with Joe Hortiz

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

There have been speculations that Harbaugh will have a lot of control over the roster and how it is constructed, but it seems that he and Hortiz will have a collaborative relationship.

“I want to be the Robin to his Batman in the off-season, and when the season starts, it will flip. I’ll be Batman, and he will be Robin,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh added that he’s excited to be partners with Hortiz.

“I was getting lonely. Now I feel like I got a partner.”

Hortiz will be introduced as Chargers general manager next Tuesday.

Message to the fans

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Brandon Staley said he “wasn’t here” to talk to the fanbase when he was the head coach. Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s message is the exact opposite.

“I report to the fans, to the players. I’m accountable to all those in the organization. Not going to be shy about it, we stated the goal – we want to be world champions.”

A crown jewel

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

When referring to Justin Herbert, Harbaugh called him a “crown jewel.”

Harbaugh will be his third head coach in the five years that Herbert’s been in the NFL, and he ensures that he’s in a position to succeed.

“I’m gonna get to where I’ve watched every one of his NFL throws. Every one of his snaps. The thing that’s jumping out is just this enormous talent,” Harbaugh said.

“I’m waking up like real early in the morning these days, going ‘I gotta bring it, I gotta bring my A game in every sense of the word.’. . . I’m excited about the challenge. Let’s see if I’m man enough, a good enough coach so that all his hard work can be realized. I want to work really hard so that his hard work can be realized.”

Harbaugh also highlighted Derwin James, Rashawn Slater and Keenan Allen when asked about the players that attracted him.

Non committal on coaching staff

Harbaugh said that his No. 1 priority will be building the coaching staff.

There have been reports of Michigan strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter following Harbaugh to the Chargers.

When asked about Herbert and Minter specifically, Harbaugh confirmed Herbert will join the staff, and they are “going through a process” with Minter.

Harbaugh added they’re talking to candidates before making a final decision.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire