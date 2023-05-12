Takeaways from Cardinals’ full 2023 schedule

The Arizona Cardinals released their 2023 schedule Thursday evening. They open on the road and finish at home.

Here is what it looks like:

What can we take away from the schedule?

No prime-time games

As Peter King suggested could happen, the Cardinals were left off the prime-time schedule.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, though. They aren’t expected to be good, Kyler Murray is coming back from a knee injury and could miss games early in the season and the team doesn’t have a large national following.

It is the first time since 2011 they have not had at least one prime-time game.

3 East Coast trips in December

The NFL did not care much about the Cardinals and cold-weather games in December, they will have games on the road in Pittsburgh, in Chicago and in Philadelphia. Those are potential bad-weather games for Arizona, a team that has not fared well in bad weather.

Are they in the NFC East again?

No, they are not, but it might feel like it to start the season.

They will face NFC East teams in three consecutive games to start the season. They open on the road against the Washington Commanders and then host the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys the following weeks to start the year.

Bunched divisional games

While the Cardinals have three straight games to start the season against the NFC East, they also have their NFC West games bunched up.

They will face each of their divisional rivals on the road in a four-week stretch.

In Week 4, they are at the 49ers and, after hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cardinals are at the Rams and at the Seahawks in Weeks 6-7.

They also finish the season playing three of their final 6 games at home against the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers.

A super late bye

The Cardinals’ bye week is Week 14, the latest week the NFL gives byes. They haven’t had a Week 14 bye since 1991 — yes, last century, in the 1900s.

