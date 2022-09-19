What are the takeaways from Cardinals comeback win vs. Raiders 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. With the Falcons driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Ramsey picked off Marcus Mariota's pass intended for Bryan Edwards in the end zone, allowing the Rams to hold on for a 31-27 victory. Mariota had second-half touchdown passes to Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus to bring the Falcons within 31-17.