What are the takeaways from Cardinals comeback win vs. Raiders 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down the takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
For the second consecutive week, the Rams have lost a starter on their offensive line. This week it’s guard Tremayne Anchrum, who suffered a fractured fibula that will require surgery and is headed to injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Anchrum moved into the starting lineup in Week Two after starting center [more]
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. With the Falcons driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Ramsey picked off Marcus Mariota's pass intended for Bryan Edwards in the end zone, allowing the Rams to hold on for a 31-27 victory. Mariota had second-half touchdown passes to Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus to bring the Falcons within 31-17.
The Lions improved to 1-1 on the season with their 36-27 victory over the Commanders on Sunday. While defensive end Aidan Hutchinson rightly grabbed headlines for his 3.0-sack performance, one of Detroit’s young receivers continued to display his talents. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards with a pair of touchdowns. And he [more]
Pro Football Focus grades are out and Andrew Thomas and Leonard Williams led the way for the New York Giants in Week 2.
Kyler Murray made so many plays to keep the Cardinals alive.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.