Takeaways in the Cardinals’ 20-17 loss to the Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals got out to a quick 10-0 lead against the New England Patriots, but lost in the final play of the game. Nick Folk made a 50-yard field goal to give the Pats a 20-17 win over Arizona.

The loss was the Cardinals’ second straight and third in four games.

What can we take away from the game?





They got the fast start they wanted

The Cardinals previously had been struggling early in games. It was a point of emphasis. They forced a turnover on the third play of the game and scored a touchdown three plays later. They then forced a punt and scored a field goal, getting 10 first-quarter points, jumping out to a 10-0 lead.

Defense statistically did its job

The defense allowed only 179 yards. They sacked Cam Newton three times. They forced two turnovers. They held the Pats to under 40% on third down. They only allowed 69 net passing yards. They allowed only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. What else could they have done?

Zane Gonzalez fails again at end of fourth quarter

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has set up Gonzalez to either have game-tying or game-winning kicks in the fourth quarter of three of their last five games. While he hit the game-winner in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, but missed in regulation. Then he missed a game-tying kick against the Dolphins. Then, against the Pats, he had a 45-yard kick to give the Cardinals a 20-17 lead. He missed it. If it is beyond 40 yards late in the fourth quarter, he can't be counted on.

Questionable call sets up Patriots' winining field goal

After the missed field goal, the defense appeared to set things up for the offense to get one more shot. They forced a 3rd-and-13 and called timeout. Cam Newton scrambled for a first down and Isaiah Simmons was flagged for a personal foul for unnecessary roughness. Newton definitely wasn't out of bounds yet and, while there was contact to the helmet, it didn't look like it should have been a foul. https://twitter.com/MikePereira/status/1333164131289993217 That play set up the 50-yard field goal.

End-of-half drive failure loomed large

If one possession changed the outcome of the game, it was the final possession of the first half when they came away with no points. Christian Kirk dropped a pass that should have given the Cardinals a 17-7 lead before halftime. Then, on third down, KeeSean Johnson appeared to score, reaching the ball across the goalline, but upon review his knee was down before he did it. On fourth down, Kliff Kingsbury ran the clock down and then went for a run play up the middle with Kenyan Drake. He was ruled short of the end zone and the play was upheld on review, although he might have gotten in. If they had come out with their first possession of the second half and scored, it would not have mattered. However, coming away with zero points instead of at least three made a difference in the game.

Kyler Murray held in check

The Patriots made sure to keep Murray from getting too involved in the running game. He finished with 31 rushing yards, which seemed to make the offense ordinary instead of special. In the passing game, he had only 170 passing yards and an interception. It was the first time all season he did not account for any touchdown, either passing or rushing.

Special teams struggled overall

Gonzalez' missed field goal wasn't the only issue. Andy Lee's 34-yard punt set up an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown. That score was negated by a penalty but the Pats started the drive at the Arizona 39. They made a field goal. A 53-yard kickoff return set up the Patriots' field touchdown. Trent Sherfield's absence was noticed.

