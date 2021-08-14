Takeaways from the Cardinals’ 19-16 preseason win over the Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a W in their first preseason game of the season, getting a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. They led for much of the game, saw Dallas take a lead and then got two Matt Prater field goals in the final two minutes to tie and win the game.

They didn’t play all of their starters and neither did the Cowboys, and ultimately it is just the preseason, but to see the good guys come away with a win in front of the home crowd over a historical rival is great.

What did we learn in the game?

Kliff Kingsbury played it safe with his stars

Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray and other starters would get the start and some playing time against the Cowboys. However, the team's biggest stars were held out. Murray, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, safety Budda Baker and linebacker Chandler Jones were all healthy and sat out. Kingsbury said after the game they made the decision after having a good week of practice.

Rondale Moore is fast and was impactful early

Moore has impressed all of training camp and if his preseason debut is anything like what he could be as a rookie, it could be game-changing for the offense. He had three catches for 23 yards and a pair of rushes for 16 more. He created space just by being on the field and ran away from defenders. It looks like it will be hard to keep him off the field.

Cardinals finish game relatively healthy

The Cowboys had several players leave the game with injuries. The Cardinals suffered only two notable ones. Running back Jonathan Ward left the game with an ankle injury and safety Chris Banjo went to the locker room in the second half with a hamstring issue.

Key draft picks flashed

Moore's performance was already mentioned, but other rookies stood out. First-round pick Zaven Collins picked up a tackle for loss in the first defensive series of the game. Cornerback Marco Wilson, the Cardinals' fourth-round pick, had two pass breakups and four tackles. Cornerback Tay Gowan, drafted in the sixth round, was picked on and held up, breaking up one pass. He also was physical in the run game. Seventh-round pick James Wiggins was around the ball on special teams, picking up a tackle.

Clutch kicking

It is only the preseason, but it had to be quite relieving to have long kicks in clutch situations look automatic. Matt Prater, signed in the offseason, hit field goals from 47 and 48 yards, both with under two minutes remaining in the game. One tied the game after the Cowboys took the lead and the last one gave the Cardinals the win as time expired. Prater's last two games at State Farm Stadium have ended with him winning the game with a field goal as time expired. He did it last season with the Lions against the Cardinals in a 29-26 Detroit win.

ENO!!

The former Arizona State stud didn't get to play all last season. In his first game action for the Cardinals, he was fantastic. He rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on five carries, including a 38-yard scamper. He returned kicks and played on kickoff and punt return units as well.

