Takeaways: Camden-Frontier wins big over Litchfield; Pittsford drops title game to LCS

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Our Week 8 Games of the Week saw two teams dominate their opponents four all four quarters of their matchups.

In the process, a team claimed a divisional league title and added to their No. 1 ranked resume. The other team earned their second winning season in a row and has the chance to win their way into a playoff spot in Week 9.

This is our takeaways from our two 8-player spotlighted games featuring Pittsford at Lenawee Christian and Camden-Frontier at Litchfield.

Camden-Frontier 50, Litchfield 6

LITCHFIELD — Camden-Frontier secured themselves another winning season of football under third-year coach Rob Wickham. Their 50-6 routing of the Litchfield Terriers gives Camden-Frontier their fifth win of the season, standing at 5-3 overall.

The cold, windy and rain-soaked Terrier football field were the perfect conditions that played into the favor of C-F's style of offensive. The ground-and-pound offense totaled 381 rushing yards.

Coach Wickham says the team took advantage of the conditions Mother Nature provided and controlled the line of scrimmage from the start of the first quarter all the way to the end of the game.

"We were able to control the line of scrimmage from the very start," said Wickham. "We were able to use a stable of running backs to move the ball effectively the entire game. Thanks to Mother Nature we contained the big play."

Mother Nature wasn't the only factor going against the pass-first Terrier offense. Senior signal caller Tyler Bills' thumb injury caused held him out of the game. The Terriers did what they could to compensate offensively, but the loss of their potential all-conference QB and captain limited their ability to attack Camden-Frontier efficiently.

"We fought hard, but in the end our lack of a passing attack and physicality got the better of us," said second-year coach Michael Langhann.

Camden-Frontier junior Kaiden Conroy had 196 of the 381 rushing yards. He had two touchdowns and one 2-point conversion. The Week 6 Player of the Week honoree wasn't the only C-F football player to have a strong game on the ground.

Week 1 Player of the Week honoree Brayden Miller had 63 rushing yards, one touchdown and two 2-point conversions. Week 4 Player of the Week honoree Logan Leggett returned from injury and had 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Kayden Hanning went 3-for-4 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Worm Wickham hauled in all three receptions and the touchdown catch.

For the Terrier offense, Week 3 Player of the Week honoree Miguel Pedroza had 101 receiving yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards. Brandon Campbell had 32 rushing yards, six receiving yards and 49 passing yards. Week 2 and 7 Player of the Week Junior Alvarez had 64 passing yards and one touchdown.

Camden-Frontier's Ben Salyer had an onside kick recovery, three tackles and an interception. Brayden Miller led the team with 10 tackles.

For the Terriers, Pedroza led the team with 10 tackles. Campbell had six tackles and an interception. Cody Signor had 8.5 tackles. Brayden Bradley had 6.5 tackles.

As of the writing of this article, Camden-Frontier is 15th in 8-player Division 2 playoff points with 27.036. If the season ended in Week 8, they would be a playoff team for the second year in a row. The odds are in their favor heading into Week 9 as they look to host Lakeside Danbury of Ohio for their regular season finale. Danbury stands at 1-5 overall.

A win does not guarantee a playoff berth, but a dominant win will keep them right in contention for one of the final spots in the postseason tournament.

At 4-4, Litchfield still has a chance to earn their second winning season under coach Michael Langhann should they defeat Bellevue in a Week 9 road trip. Bellevue (5-3) is looking to win their way into the 8-player Division 1 tournament.

Adrian Lenawee Christian 41, Pittsford 0

ADRIAN — Turnovers turned into touchdowns for No. 1 Lenawee Christian in their state ranked battle with No. 8 Pittsford. The Cougars earned a 41-0 shutout victory over the Wildcats to claim the SCAA East Division title on Friday.

Three Pittsford interceptions led to scores for the Cougars. The Cougars scored on a 30-yard pick 6 by senior Sam Lutz. Two first-half interceptions led to two rushing touchdowns for the Cougar signal caller. Lutz would enter the end zone again before the end of the half after Pittsford was flagged multiple after-the-play unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike calls.

LCS led Pittsford 35-0 at halftime. Pittsford turned the ball over a total of four times in the game and had 10 penalties.

The Wildcats were just 2-for-12 on third down conversions in the game and 2-for-5 on fourth down attempts. Pittsford's running game was held relatively in check, totaling 91 yards. Senior quarterback Gavyn Carden had 46 of those yards. Teagan Williams had 23 yards and Legend Gore had 22.

Senior receiver Bryce Williams had another 50-yard receiving day. He had four catches for 50 yards. Dyrk Hensley hauled in the other reception of the night.

Defensively, Cardan and Teagan Williams led the team with five and six tackles respectively. The Cougars did not have massive offensive numbers against the Wildcat defense, but their 168 rushing and 62 passing yards were enough to take advantage of their opportunities.

Adrian Lenawee Christian will have one final test that could upset their undefeated regular season. They head to 7-1 Kingston in Week 9.

Coach Mike Burger and the Wildcats have an opportunity to rebound with a game at home against the No. 2 Climax-Scotts Panthers (8-0). A win could secure themselves a home playoff opportunity. There's a chance the winner of this game would host the losing team in the first round of the postseason the following week.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Takeaways: Camden-Frontier wins big over Litchfield; Pittsford drops title game to LCS