Takeaways from the Blue Jackets' improbable upset of the Florida Panthers

Nov 20, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) saves a goal attempt during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

They knew it would be a long night of defending.

What the Blue Jackets couldn’t have anticipated was how much the puck stayed in their end against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Nationwide Arena or how often they’d lean on rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov in a surprising 5-3 victory less than 24 hours after losing 6-1 to the Detroit Red Wings.

“We fought hard,” said Johnny Gaudreau, who paced Columbus with a goal and two assists. “‘Tarry’ played out of his mind tonight and kept us in this game, as well. We still can work on some things, but that’s a great effort after a real tough loss.”

Here are three takeaways:

Nov 20, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell (15) tries to keep the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) and defenseman Jake Bean (22) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Blue Jackets go ‘rope a dope’ to upset Florida Panthers

Some of the statistics after this game are jaw dropping to see.

The Blue Jackets were outshot 50-23, including 18-4 in the first period and 16-7 in the third. According to Natural Stat Trick, they were also on the business end of the game’s total scoring chances (52-17) and finished with 28.8% of all shot attempts – which favored the Panthers by a ridiculous 98-34 margin.

It was classic ‘rope-A-dope' effort that would’ve made Muhammad Ali beam with pride and cringe at the same time. That’s how good Tarasov was in net and how efficient the Blue Jackets were with the scant number of scoring chances they generated.

Getting pummeled in shots, scoring chances and puck possession is no way to go through an 82-game NHL season, but it can work in hockey under the right circumstances. These were definitely the right circumstances and it couldn’t have happened at a better time for the Blue Jackets – who were embarrassed by their own flood of turnovers in a 6-1 loss at home Saturday to the Detroit Red Wings.

Other than scoring timely goals, one things Columbus did well in this game was limiting Florida’s high-danger chances. The Panthers finished with an advantage of 11-8 overall and the count in the second period favored the Blue Jackets 4-2.

“They’re a good team over there and we knew they were going to have some time in our zone,” captain Boone Jenner said. “They like to roll on that cycle quite a bit. I thought we did a pretty good job just to keep them to the outside and once we got our legs under us, a couple key goals at key times and really big saves by (Tarasov). He kept us in it and it was good to get the win.”

Story continues

Columbus Blue Jackets hoping Fix-Wolansky ‘heater’ continues

Anytime a player or team rips off a hot streak, it’s called a “heater” in hockey parlance and the Blue Jackets are hoping to tap into Trey Fix-Wolansky's from the American Hockey League.

Fix-Wolansky, 23, was recalled from the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday and stepped straight into the Jackets’ top-six forward group as the left wing on Cole Sillinger’s second line.

His heater for the Monsters the past week was the reason.

“He’s been as hot as they come in the American league and I’m hoping that rubs off here tonight,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “He’s a high-energy kid and he’s got a little bite to his game. He’s got some tenacity. So, I expect him to have energy tonight, so hopefully that helps us.”

Fix-Wolansky didn’t get on the scoresheet against the Panthers, but he was sizzling the past week in the AHL.

In his last four games for Cleveland, he racked up 14 points on seven goals and seven assists – including two four-point efforts and then a five-pointer (two goals, three assists) Friday to open a back-to-back in Laval, Quebec. Just for good measure, the 5-foot-7 fire plug netted a goal Saturday in Laval before boarding a plane to New York for a connection to Columbus.

“It kind of caught me off-guard, but I guess when you’re on a heater, you’re on a heater,” Fix-Wolansky said. “I’m just going to keep playing the way I’ve been playing and hope for the best.”

Should Fix-Wolansky's productivity pay off at the NHL level, it will reward the Blue Jackets for taking a flier on him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft – after his breakout junior season with 32 goals, 57 assists and 89 points in his third year with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.

Fix-Wolansky followed that up with 37 goals, 65 assists and 102 points in his final WHL season (2018-19) before starting his professional career with Cleveland. Injury setbacks delayed his development with the Monsters, including an ACL tear, but Fix-Wolansky made his NHL debut last season he’s now back after starting in the AHL for the fourth straight year.

The goal once again is to stick with the Blue Jackets.

“I felt like this summer I took a large step forward and it’s kind of shown in the way I’ve been playing down in Cleveland,” Fix-Wolansky said. “I’ve always had that thought in my mind that I’m good enough to be an NHL player. So, I’m getting this opportunity. Now, it’s my job to prove it.”

Nov 20, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a save after goal attempt by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Daniil Tarasov, Sergei Bobrovsky match up in battle of Siberian goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky and Tarasov share the same hometown in Siberia, Russia.

They’re from Novokuznetsk, which along with Bobrovsky’s previous tenure as the Blue Jackets’ star netminder made the goaltending matchup Sunday night a fun side note.

Bobrovsky grew up watching Tarasov’s father, Vadim, play goalie for Metallurg Novokuznetsk in the precursor to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League and then followed in the elder Tarasov’s footsteps to start his own career before jumping to the NHL in 2010 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

In turn, the younger Tarasov watched Bobrovsky play for Metallurg Novokuznetsk from 2006 to 2009, between the ages of 7 and 10.

The two hadn’t faced each other until this game, which was also Tarasov’s first career appearance against the Panthers.

“I like to play against Russian goalies in (the) NHL,” Tarasov said. “Every time, it’s special and tonight it was special because we’re (from) the same town. My dad started his pro career in Novokuznetsk when Bob was really young, so he watched him a lot. It’s pretty cool.”

Tarasov got the better of his counterpart Sunday, using his 6-foot-5 frame to frustrate the Panthers while facing a ton of shots and scoring chances. Bobrovsky allowed all five goals for Florida, including a bad-luck goal that bounced past him off Sean Kuraly to put Columbus up 3-2 early in the third.

“He just seems so calm and poised back there for a young guy that hasn’t played that many games in the league,” Jenner said of Tarasov. “But he was wonderful again for us tonight. He kept us in it with key saves down the stretch. Huge game for him.”

bhedger@dispatch.com

@BrianHedger

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets talk on the Cannon Fodder podcast

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets takeaways against Florida Panthers