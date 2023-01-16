Takeaways from Bengals 'SNF' wild-card win vs. Ravens 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals "Sunday Night Football" wild-card win vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium and will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York next weekend.
The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen. Then, the Bengals were 1 yard from trailing the Ravens in the fourth quarter before Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for the decisive score, and Cincinnati barely held on for a 24-17 victory. This time, the Bengals will visit Buffalo.
