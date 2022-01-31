Takeaways from Bears GM Ryan Poles, HC Matt Eberflus’ introductory press conference

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media for the first time on Monday, where they each shared their vision for the franchise moving forward.

Poles and Eberflus addressed a number of topics, including the direction of the team, the development of Justin Fields and changes on the way. They were a breath of fresh air following the Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy era.

There was plenty to address in the nearly 90-minute press conference, which included an introduction from Chairman George McCaskey. Here’s what we learned from the start of the Poles-Eberflus era in Chicago.

This isn't Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy

Aside from the obvious fact that they share first names with the previous regime, it was apparent that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are not like their predecessors. Whether it was Poles’ ability to answer a question directly or Eberflus’ obvious command of a room, Bears fans breathed a sigh of relief as it felt like the adults finally entered the room.

Now that doesn’t mean that Poles and Eberflus are going to work out or spin out of control like Pace and Nagy ultimately did. But it was refreshing to get new leadership in place that are the antithesis of the former regime.

Poles was the unanimous choice at GM

Bears Chairman George McCaskey opened Monday’s press conference with remarks about Poles and Eberflus and the whole process of finding a new GM and head coach.

In all, the Bears interviewed 13 candidates for GM, and Poles was the unanimous decision among the five-person panel that included McCaskey, Ted Phillips, Bill Polian, Tanesha Wade and LaMar “Soup” Campbell.

“I was impressed with Ryan’s intelligence and confidence, his direct manner and his plan to bring the Bears back,” McCaskey said.

Bears are retooling, not rebuilding

One of the big questions entering Monday’s press conference was whether Poles deemed the Bears to be rebuilding or simply retooling the franchise to be competitive as soon as this season.

Well, Poles made it pretty clear that he’ll be retooling following a bold claim that summarizes his mission to get atop the NFC North and stay there.

“We’re going to take the North and never give it back,” he said.

Eberflus commands a room

From the start, McCaskey made it clear that the Bears weren’t looking for a specific offensive or defensive-minded head coach. They wanted a leader of men type, and it’s a sentiment that was shared by Poles, who ultimately made the decision to hire Eberflus.

It was made clear from Monday’s press conference that Poles found a head coach in Eberflus who knows how to command a room, which will be important when it comes to leading an entire locker room.

George McCaskey's airport gesture left impression on Poles

The morning that Poles was announced as the new Bears GM, a video clip surfaced of McCaskey escorting Poles through O’Hare Airport ahead of his second interview for the GM vacancy.

McCaskey explained that he picked Poles up from the airport — and yes, he drove — so he could have one-on-one time with Poles.

And it certainly left an impression on Poles.

“George, I do have to single you out for a second,” Poles said. “From the time I met you, I quickly realized you were a special man. Dedicated, passionate and hungry to get this right. I still can’t get over the fact that you met me at baggage claim and gave me a ride to the facility to get to know me at a deeper level. As you know now, I value people and relationships and that told me everything I needed to know about you and this franchise.”

Ted Phillips not being at the press conference was significant

One person that was noticeably absent (or on the sidelines) during Monday’s press conference was CEO/president Ted Phillips, which left a significant impression.

For awhile, McCaskey has clung to Phillips when the two met with the media. The fact that McCaskey met the media as the owner of the Bears and introduced his GM and head coach felt like a turning of the tides.

It doesn’t erase the mistakes that McCaskey has made. But perhaps it’s an indication that he’s trying to do things differently.

Having Justin Fields speak was also notable

After Poles, Eberflus and McCaskey’s press conferences concluded, quarterback Justin Fields took to the podium to address the media for the first time since the end of the season. Fields talked about the new regime, his offseason and the benefit of having a defensive-minded head coach.

Fields’ presence felt significant given Monday’s press conference felt like the beginning of a new era, and it was clear that Fields is a huge part of that. It goes to show you how much the organization values Fields, and his development will be crucial. As noted by Adam Jahns, Mitch Trubisky and Jay Cutler didn’t speak during a coach or GM change.

Poles wants people to challenge him

Poles was impressive in his first meeting with the media, and he wasn’t shy about expressing his desire to be challenged by the front office staff he ultimately assembles. It’s something he learned from Brett Veach in Kansas City, and he’s going to welcome a collaborative effort when it comes to evaluation.

“We’re going to be candid. We’re going to challenge each other without being disrespectful. We’re going to get to the truth.”

Bears will run 4-3 base defense

Eberflus confirmed that the Bears will indeed be running a 4-3 base defense, which isn’t really a surprise. It will be the third time he’s been part of a scheme change from a 3-4 to a 4-3, which is encouraging given he has experience finding a way to adapt. Eberflus said they’ll fit the defense around their personnel.

Although, it’s not too significant given defenses operate mostly in nickel packages these days.

“We’re going to look at the talent and the skill level of the players we have and we’re going to coach and develop those guys, and we’ll fit our scheme around those players,” Eberflus said. “But the foundational pieces won’t change, in terms of how we play.”

Eberflus won't call plays on defense

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy was obsessive when it came to play calling. But don’t expect the same from Eberflus, who explained that he won’t call plays on defense. Eberflus believes it’s more important for the head coach to focus on the entire team rather than just one side of the ball. How refreshing!

That doesn’t mean Eberflus won’t be involved on defense, but his defensive coordinator will indeed run the show on game day.

There will be an emphasis on analytics

Another reason why this regime feels different than the former is Poles’ willingness to try new things that are going to get the most out of his team. Poles said he plans on having an analytics team in the front office, and he even pointed out that there already some good analytics people in place within the organization.

“It definitely is a part of our progress,” Poles said. “…a beautiful thing about all the data we have now is that we can challenge what we see, and then make the proper decision off of that.”

It’s another sign that the Bears are changing things within their organization to align with the times.

Maximizing Justin Fields' ability

Naturally, Poles and Eberflus were dealt a lot of questions about Fields, as the hope and expectation is he could develop into a star quarterback. While Poles and Eberflus didn’t go out of their way to gush on him — which is a good thing — they made it clear that it’s about finding what Fields does well and capitalizing on that.

It’s already evident in the hiring of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who will be responsible for developing Fields and building the offense around him. Next, it’s on Poles to surround Fields with the right players to maximize his ability.

Offensive line will be backbone of offense

The Bears new GM is a former offensive lineman, so it wasn’t a surprise to hear him talk about the importance of establishing the offensive line and it being a focal point. Which means there could be some big changes on the horizon.

The Bears currently have one starter from last season’s Week 1 under contract in 2022 — Cody Whitehair. There are some young tackles in place with Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, and James Daniels is slated to become an unrestricted free agent and Sam Mustipher is an exclusive restricted free agent. But it’ll be up to Poles to decide who to keep, who to re-sign and who to move on from.

Goal will be to target weaknesses and address them

Poles and Eberflus are inheriting a team that has its share of weaknesses and roster holes, especially with plenty of players set to hit free agency. Positions like wide receivers, cornerback and offensive line are the big standouts, and Poles is ready for the challenge.

Poles said one of his goals is to have a “relentless approach” to fix those weaknesses. That will come through a “selective” free agency and the NFL draft, where Poles will only have five draft selections to work with. At least, right now.

