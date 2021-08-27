Takeaways from Bears 2021 training camp by position

The Chicago Bears officially wrapped training camp on Thursday, where there’s still plenty of questions heading into the preseason finale and the start of the regular season.

It’s been quite an eventful training camp, filled with injury concerns, surprise standouts and an official quarterback competition that was more exciting than the official one last summer.

With training camp at a close, here’s one thing we learned from every position over the last month:

Quarterback: It's only a matter of time before Justin Fields starts

This year's unofficial quarterback competition was a welcome relief from last year's uninspired battle between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles. Both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields were consistently solid, with Fields wowing during each and every practice. While Dalton didn't do anything to lose the job, this training camp proved that we're going to see Fields sooner rather than later in the regular season.

Running back: Depth shouldn't be a concern this year

Last year's biggest concern at running back was depth behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen, a fear realized after Cohen went down with an ACL injury and even as Montgomery missed a game due to a concussion. There's no depth concerns with this group this season, as the additions of Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert have already paid dividends in training camp and preseason.

Wide receiver: Rodney Adams has earned a roster spot

There wasn't really a doubt which receivers would occupy the top four roster spots in Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd. But the battle behind them was the real treat, as it gave us our preseason darling Rodney Adams, who consistently made plays in camp with rookie Justin Fields. That's since translated into the preseason, where Adams has more than earned a roster spot.

Tight end: Jesse James has earned playing time in regular season

It didn't take Jesse James long to build a connection with rookie Justin Fields, which helped James quickly climb the depth chart and unofficially lock down a roster spot. James has been especially impressive in the passing game, whether we're talking about training camp practice or preseason, where he's made some good throws. James' performance has certainly earned him more playing time once the regular season kicks off. And you figure once Fields gets the go-ahead to start, we're going to be seeing a lot more of James.

Offensive line: Tackle remains one of the biggest concerns on the roster

It was a rollercoaster of emotions on the offensive line throughout training camp, where injuries were a daily concern. Second-round rookie Teven Jenkins never practiced during camp, where it took 15 practices for the Bears to announce Jenkins would be undergoing back surgery. Chicago signed future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, 39, to serve as their left tackle this season, where fifth-round rookie Larry Borom could also see playing time. Germain Ifedi missed most of camp with a hip flexor, but he's back at right tackle which provides some clarity. But still, there's not a lot of faith in this offensive line, which starts at tackle.

Defensive line: No doubt the deepest position group on the roster

The Bears' starting defensive line has the potential to be one of the NFL's best with Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. But what continues to make Chicago's defensive line arguably the deepest position group on the roster is the depth behind them. Mario Edwards Jr., Angelo Blackson and Khyiris Tonga all have a ton of talent and will serve as key rotational players this season. In fact, there's so much depth that good players aren't going to make the roster, like a Mike Pennel (who was waived) or undrafted rookie Daniel Archibong.

Inside linebacker: Alec Ogletree will push Danny Trevathan for playing time

It didn't take Alec Ogletree long to make an impression in training camp. In his first four practices, Ogletree tallied six interceptions -- at least one in every practice. Ogletree has made an impression in preseason, as well, as it's clear that he's not only earned a roster spot, but he could challenge starter Danny Trevathan for playing time, which Matt Nagy acknowledged on the final day of training camp.

Outside linebacker: Robert Quinn remains the weakest link

With concerns in the secondary, the Bears are relying on their front seven to be a dominant one this season. While there aren't concerns about Khalil Mack, who is entering the 2021 season healthy, it's his running mate, Robert Quinn, who continues to remain a liability off the edge. Quinn is coming off a disappointing year, where he only notched two sacks, and there's not a lot of confidence he can play a significant amount of reps. That's where Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson come into play, who are likely to see significant playing time with the uncertainly surrounding Quinn.

Cornerback: Lack of clarity at outside and slot corner is a concern

The biggest concern on defense comes at cornerback, which certainly isn't a good look following the release of Kyle Fuller earlier this offseason. Second-year pro Jaylon Johnson is the only constant this season, with concerns at outside corner and in the slot. Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns appear to be battling it out opposite Fuller, but there's plenty of questions about what this secondary will look like regardless of who wins the job. In the slot, it's up for grabs between Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr. and Marqui Christian. It's not encouraging that, after a month of training camp, we don't have clarity about who will occupy those two starting jobs.

Safety: Continuity should be an asset in regular season

There's something to be said about how the Bears are returning their top four safeties from a year ago and how beneficial that'll be to maintain consistency in a secondary with questions at cornerback. The returning duo of Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be something to watch. Meanwhile, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson have proven to be reliable fill-ins.

Special teams: This time, the concern isn't at kicker

For the first time in a long time, kicker wasn't a concern for the Bears in training camp. But there were other concerns, namely at kick and punt returner. Following Cordarrelle Patterson's departure and Tarik Cohen still sidelined, it looks to be rookies Khalil Herbert and Dazz Newsome who will replace them, although we don't know yet exactly what the Bears are getting in them. The preseason has also highlighted some coverage concerns, which certainly isn't what you want to hear after losing a couple of your top special teamers in Patterson and Sherrick McManis.

