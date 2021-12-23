Takeaways from Auburn’s win over Murray State

Auburn asserted dominance in their final non-conference game before they begin their SEC slate.

The Tigers (11-1) defeated Murray State 71-58 behind another solid performance from Walker Kessler, who finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

Auburn did two things really well in this game that they struggled to do well against St. Louis – play well in transition and rebound the ball well.

Murray State allows teams to shoot 53.4% from inside the arc and Auburn shot an even 54%. It was an even attack from the Tigers on Wednesday night, and it certainly worked.

Defensively, Auburn held the Racers (who average 86 points per game) to just 58 points on just 33.9% shooting.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s 13 point win over Murray State.

Tevin Brown had a great game, but the entire Murray State team shot poorly

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Outside of Tevin Brown (22 points, 8-of-15 shooting), the Racers shot 11-of-41 from the floor (26.8%).

Auburn controlled the glass

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn was plus fifteen in rebounds.

The Tigers were sloppy with the basketball early

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Murray State had ten steals and forced thirteen turnovers.

It was yet another block party for the Tigers... presented by Walker Kessler

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn had eleven blocks, seven of which came from Kessler.

Wendell Green Jr. is Auburn's wild card

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Did anybody see the half court shot Wendell Green made? Absolutely insane.

