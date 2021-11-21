Takeaways from Auburn’s loss vs South Carolina

That was tough to watch.

Auburn was in a downward spiral for the entire second half and Auburn couldn’t get out of its own way.

Tank Bigsby showed that he was the best player on the field in the 21-17 loss against South Carolina. He ran the ball 22 times for 164 yards and a score but the Tigers did not go him when the game mattered most.

Auburn’s offense struggled to find an identity after jumping to an early 14-0 lead. After that, Auburn was outscored 21-3.

Here are some takeaways from the game Saturday night.

Auburn's special teams are a problem

Auburn gets flagged on most returns in the kicking game. Ben Patton does not seem to be reliable in replacing Anders Carlson. The biggest issue from Saturday night was the lack of awareness of where the ball was on punt return.

Jaylin Simpson should not have been in the situation

Simpson may or may not have actually touched the ball on the final punt of the game but the fact that the special teams coaching has not been there this season, he should have been coached to have more awareness in that situation.

The coaching staff went away from Bigsby

Bigsby looked great in the game. He was visibly frustrated on the sidelines. His coaches went away from him when the game was on the line.

T.J. Finley was fine

Finley looked fine in his first start this season. While he was not perfect, he made some big throws. He was 17-31 passing for 188 yards and a score.

Auburn doesn't have an offensive identify

At this point of the season, an offense should have an identity. Auburn doesn’t appear to have one.

Shedrick Jackson had a great game

Jackson had seven catches for 111 yards.

Harsin has to make a change

Auburn fans will be calling for Harsin to make a change this week. Let’s see what he does.

