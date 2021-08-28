Some takeaways from Auburn football’s open practice

Auburn held an open practice in front of fans Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Attendance was scarce due to rain but the Tigers looked sharp while competing in front of a live crowd. The drills ranged from a walkthrough on how to enter the field to pace drills, to 11-on11 work, Auburn showed a lot of different things one week before the start of their season.

Bryan Harsin was not in attendance but was being fed a live stream through an on-field camera. He will be able to return to the office on Monday and rejoin his team.

Let’s take a look at some of my takeaways from the open practice.

Zykeivous Walker looks lean

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive lineman looks in shape and is physically ready to be a force in the SEC.

Shivers and Kaufman are the kick returners

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn's number two running back and the start nickel back will be bringing kicks back on special teams.

Nix loves throwing to Ja'Varrius Johnson

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

We saw Nix target Johnson at A-Day, we saw him look to Johnson early and often in Saturday's open practice.

Ja'Varrius Johnson is Auburn's punt returner

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Johnson's ability to make guys miss will be put to the test when he returns punts this season.

The starting offensive line

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Harsin gave us a lead on this during his presser this week but we have a good idea of what the starting offensive line will be. When it is all said and done I think it will be from left to right: Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms, Tashawn Manning, Brodarius Hamm.

Jarquez Hunter is back

Keith Warren/Neshoba Central Lake Cormorant

The freshman running back missed some time this fall but was back Saturday and physically, does not look like a freshman.

Brad Larrondo is a big part of this program

https://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1348419350328328192?s=20 Auburn football's Chief of Staff Brad Larrondo was on the mic at Jordan Hare Stadium and informed fans of what was happening. He did a similar thing with the open practice back in the spring.

Shedrick Jackson looks to be a top receiver

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran in the wide receiver room lined up with the starters on Saturday.

