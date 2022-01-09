Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 85-73 win over Florida

Auburn proved yet again that they were capable of winning a grind-it-out type of game on Saturday night.

The Tigers defeated Florida by a final score of 85-73, picking up their 14th win of the season, as well as their third win in conference play.

KD Johnson led the way for No. 9 Auburn (14-1) with 23 points, a rebound, an assist, and three steals.

Florida (9-5, 0-2 SEC) relied on big man Colin Castleton (22 points, 10 rebounds, one assist) to sustain offense for the Gators, but overall the offense could not keep up with Auburn’s hot shooting.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday night’s action between Auburn and Florida.

Bench points were crucial

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

Auburn finished the game with 35 bench points as opposed to Florida’s nine. The depth that the Tigers possess will aid them in tough contests down the road.

Auburn's shot selection was better

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Tigers shot 53.6% from the floor and 44.4% from three. A decent day from an efficiency standpoint for the Auburn offense.

The officiating was awful

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

There were ten fouls called in less than four minutes into the second half. The officiating was very inconsistent on both ends of the floor.

Turnovers are becoming a major problem in SEC play

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn is averaging almost 20 turnovers per game in conference play (19.5). The Tigers have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, specifically Wendell Green.

Jaylin Williams had a career day

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Williams finished with a season-high 14 points off of the bench. As I mentioned earlier, the depth at all positions (but specifically small forward) will give teams fits later on in SEC play.

1

1