Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 70-44 win over North Alabama

Auburn managed to avoid catastrophe after a slow start against North Alabama on Tuesday night.

The No. 13 Tigers (9-1) were only up 32-27 at the halftime break but used a 25-2 run in the second half to propel themselves to a 70-44 win.

Offensively, the game was not entertaining to watch. Auburn went scoreless for the last four minutes and thirty-five seconds of the contest, whereas North Alabama had various scoring droughts during their worst offensive output of the season. Defensively, however, Auburn put on a clinic. North Alabama shot just 29% from the floor (their lowest total of the season), and every player that stepped onto the court finished with a negative plus-minus. The last time Auburn held a team to 45 points or less was the 77-41 win over Troy last season.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s 26 point win over the Lions.

Devan Cambridge is playing very good basketball

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

Since the UConn game, Cambridge is 51% from the floor, and 41.7% from three. He is also averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Very efficient minutes from Cambridge, who had 13 points tonight.

Walker Kessler balled out

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

Kessler finished with a game-high 14 points. He also had 8 rebounds and five blocks.

Auburn's shot selection was awful

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

Sir Charles Barkley hinted at this during the television broadcast when Auburn took on Nebraska last weekend. Auburn’s shot selection is not good. And it certainly wasn’t tonight, with a lot of poor decisions to pull the trigger coming from Wendell Green, Jabari Smith, and KD Johnson, Auburn’s three best scorers.

Auburn struggled to knock down the easy shots, too

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

Auburn was just 9-22 on layups, something you don’t often see from any team.

North Alabama couldn't hold onto the ball

AP Photo/Julie Bennett

One out of every four possessions resulted in a turnover for North Alabama. What’s worse is that 12 of UNA’s 18 turnovers were non-steal turnovers (62%), which means North Alabama was being extremely careless with the basketball.

1

1