Takeaways from Auburn’s 81-66 win over South Carolina

The moment Daymeon Fishback said “we’ve got ourselves a ball game” on the SEC Network broadcast as South Carolina lead 4-2 (with less than two minutes gone by), I realized the game was in fact over.

At one point, South Carolina had just as many turnovers as they had made field goals (17 apiece). The Gamecocks battled back, cutting the Auburn lead to eight with less than six minutes remaining, but Auburn’s athleticism eventually took over in an 81-66 win for the Tigers.

Shooting was not an issue for Auburn, who finished the day shooting 51.8% from the floor and 42.9% from three.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s tenth straight win.

Auburn ran the floor well

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers got out in transition often in this game. Turnovers led to dunks and layups on the other end.

South Carolina couldn't hold onto the ball in the half court

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina had 20 turnovers, which led to several Auburn buckets (26 points off of turnovers for the Tigers).

Wendell Green Jr. had a decent game

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Green finished the night with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, as well as five rebounds and five assists.

South Carolina's philosophy doesn't work against Auburn anymore

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Congrats, Frank Martin. You can play 12 players and try and foul the opposing team to death (21 fouls tonight), but unfortunately it doesn’t work against Auburn anymore.

Jabari Smith had a bad night

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Jabari Smith finished with ten points, his third worst total this season. He also had four turnovers.

1

1