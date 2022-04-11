Takeaways from All American Speedway's 2022 opening night

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Dylan Zampa couldn’t have started his season at All American Speedway any better.

After winning a touring series Pro Late Model feature to kick off his season at the track on March 5, Zampa backed it up by sweeping the twin NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model features on Saturday night during the Spring Smash.

The 18-year-old made quick work of the field in both 35-lap features. In the first race, Zampa moved to the inside of early leader Michael Mitchell on Lap 16 and completed the pass for the lead two laps later. He led the remainder of the distance with Mitchell and John Moore completing the podium.

An eight-car invert for the second 35-lap feature meant Zampa had some work to do, but he was up to the challenge.

After a quick caution on the second lap, Zampa sliced his way through the field up to second before making the pass for the lead on the eighth circuit. Multiple cautions in the following laps provided his rivals a chance to challenge Zampa, but he remained at the front of the field to complete the sweep.

“Car was really good all weekend long,” Zampa said in Victory Lane.

Michael Mitchell was once again second, with Moore following in third for the second-straight race.

Winner winner in both twin35‘s at @AllAmericanSpdy.Car was great right out of the trailer on Friday and just can‘t thank the ZampaMotorsports crew enough.Broke the track record this race and just can‘t thank all my sponsors enough for making this all possible.#KDDP | #Racing4Alan pic.twitter.com/1owj5Fqc4H — Dylan Zampa (@zampa_dylan) April 10, 2022

Rick Andersen ended a multi-year drought in the Jaws Gear & Axle Modified division with a victory in Saturday’s 30-lap feature. He avoided an incident involving race leaders Tyler Wentworth and Brandon White that sent both competitors to the tail, allowing Andersen to take the lead and ultimately the victory.

Josh Whitfield picked up a victory in the Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks while Matthew Fuhs was a winner in the F4 division. Lucas Burton was the winner of the Mini Cup feature, and 13-year-old Trey Daniels won the 30-lap Jr. Late Model feature.

Finally, Dillon Peterson emerged as the winner of the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash. He secured $1,000 for his efforts.

All American Speedway will be in action at least once a month through October, with the ARCA Menards Series West scheduled to visit the 0.333-mile oval on Oct. 1 for the NAPA AutoCare 150.

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action from All American Speedway will be streamed live all season long by FloRacing.