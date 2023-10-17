Takeaways: Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore rally Rockets past Spurs

In the first of two straight exhibitions between the in-state rivals, the Rockets were largely outplayed by the Spurs over Monday’s first three quarters. But led by a pair of 2023 rookies, Houston won the fourth quarter by a 23-point margin in a 99-89 win (box score).

With Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore leading the way, Houston improved to 3-0 in the NBA’s 2023-24 preseason. Despite leading most of the way, San Antonio fell to 1-2.

Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Tre Jones sat out for the Spurs as part of planned maintenance, while Jalen Green (toenail) and Tari Eason (rest) were held out for the Rockets.

Without Green to carry the scoring and playmaking load, it was a struggle for many of Houston’s starters in San Antonio. Alperen Sengun had just 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting (12.5%), while Jabari Smith Jr. had 9 points and 9 rebounds while making 3-of-8 shots (37.5%). Dillon Brooks scored 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting (25.0%).

Zach Collins, San Antonio’s starting center, outplayed Sengun and led the Spurs with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He connected on 8-of-10 shots (80.0%), overall, and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%).

But Houston’s two first-round rookies picked up the slack. Thompson had 15 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 21 minutes, shooting 6-of-13 overall (46.2%) and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%). Meanwhile, Whitmore had 15 points and 4 rebounds in 24 minutes and was part of a closing lineup that took over down the stretch for the Rockets.

Here are highlights and interviews from Monday night, along with reaction by media members and fans. Houston will continue its exhibition slate Wednesday in San Antonio with a rematch versus the Spurs, who are likely to have Wembanyama available.

Oct. 16 Rockets-Spurs reaction

Tonight's game made a great case for why Tari Eason should get at least 25+ MPG in the regular season. Tari Eason didn't play. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 17, 2023

Amen Thompson with a perfectly placed laser to Dillon Brooks in the corner pic.twitter.com/pRDyT7DpMs — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 17, 2023

Fred VanVleet is treating this game like its the NBA finals and I love him for it. Building habits — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 17, 2023

Honestly, with Amen Thompson playing like this, I'm thankful we're not going to have to watch KPJ take the ball out of his hands. Let Amen cook — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 17, 2023

This angle of the Cam Whitmore dunk 🔥pic.twitter.com/4JH3TSzMby — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 17, 2023

Amen Thompson looked very comfortable dribbling into that middie pull-up. The confidence is there. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 17, 2023

Halftime #Rockets Thoughts: 1. Jalen Green’s absence is certainly being felt right now. Houston could use a go-to scorer to take over & get guys going 2. The #Rockets need a backup C 3. Dillon Brooks as the enforcing villain is growing on me 4. Amen Thompson is shooting well — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) October 17, 2023

Fred VanVleet deserves a round of applause for his defense in this preseason game — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 17, 2023

Look out for Aaron Holiday to play his way into the #Rockets rotation. And I’ll take Jermaine Samuels as an 11th man over Jae’Sean Tate. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) October 17, 2023

Sengun responds with a deflection and then a blocked shot. https://t.co/mkIGmucFo9 — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 17, 2023

Cam Whitmore’s dunk might not have officially counted, but it’s a sign of what’s to come. He’s only 19 and he’s doing that. We love to see it. — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) October 17, 2023

The bench went CRAZY with a 12-0 run in the 4th 🔥@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/UvZRpoqvrH — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 17, 2023

add in a little drive and kick and yeah, I'm intrigued. pic.twitter.com/yDdaaOUW4W — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 17, 2023

Never mind The Rockets play The Spurs Today. Victor didn’t want that smoke 🌚😂 https://t.co/psOI1dT8Kk — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) October 16, 2023

Preseason or not, anytime my Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs, it puts a smile on my face. #Respect #TwoShots — Jonathan Sanford (@TheJSanford) October 17, 2023

Looks like Wemby will play vs #Rockets on Wednesday. https://t.co/5Bp2XSVUUO — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) October 17, 2023

#Rockets halftime thoughts: -Jalen Green is definitely missed out there. His gravity opened up a lot in the first two games and when others aren't hitting this is where the "go get a bucket" part of his game can be incredibly useful -Alperen Sengun has struggled to get anything… — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 17, 2023

Vipers will have some good players to pick from after the Rockets have to make cuts to get down to the final roster — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 17, 2023

Fred VanVleet DEFENSE ✔️

Dillon Brooks ASSIST ✔️

Amen Thompson DUNK ✔️#Rockets Basketball on Space City Home Network@HoustonRockets 🚀🏀 pic.twitter.com/UU4OxkSlqr — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) October 17, 2023

This is something to watch all season. Fred VanVleet scoring in the midrange. They haven’t had a consistent midrange threat since CP3 pic.twitter.com/YaZzPEsYK7 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 17, 2023

#Rockets JEFF GREEN BLOCK 🚫@HoustonRockets on Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/6TSYmPL3tz — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) October 17, 2023

#Rockets are in San Antonio tonight to take on the Spurs in preseason action No Jalen Green who his out with a toe issue. Ime Udoka had this update before the game Our @HoustonRockets coverage begins at 6:30PM with the Pregame Show pic.twitter.com/IpZRHVHgTb — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) October 16, 2023

