Takeaways: Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore rally Rockets past Spurs

Ben DuBose
In the first of two straight exhibitions between the in-state rivals, the Rockets were largely outplayed by the Spurs over Monday’s first three quarters. But led by a pair of 2023 rookies, Houston won the fourth quarter by a 23-point margin in a 99-89 win (box score).

With Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore leading the way, Houston improved to 3-0 in the NBA’s 2023-24 preseason. Despite leading most of the way, San Antonio fell to 1-2.

Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Tre Jones sat out for the Spurs as part of planned maintenance, while Jalen Green (toenail) and Tari Eason (rest) were held out for the Rockets.

Without Green to carry the scoring and playmaking load, it was a struggle for many of Houston’s starters in San Antonio. Alperen Sengun had just 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting (12.5%), while Jabari Smith Jr. had 9 points and 9 rebounds while making 3-of-8 shots (37.5%). Dillon Brooks scored 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting (25.0%).

Zach Collins, San Antonio’s starting center, outplayed Sengun and led the Spurs with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He connected on 8-of-10 shots (80.0%), overall, and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%).

But Houston’s two first-round rookies picked up the slack. Thompson had 15 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 21 minutes, shooting 6-of-13 overall (46.2%) and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%). Meanwhile, Whitmore had 15 points and 4 rebounds in 24 minutes and was part of a closing lineup that took over down the stretch for the Rockets.

Here are highlights and interviews from Monday night, along with reaction by media members and fans. Houston will continue its exhibition slate Wednesday in San Antonio with a rematch versus the Spurs, who are likely to have Wembanyama available.

