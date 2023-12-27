Takeaways: Alperen Sengun’s epic run continues, but Pacers bomb Rockets with 3s

In the opener of a season-long homestand with seven straight games at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (15-13) couldn’t withstand a barrage of 3-pointers from Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers (15-14) in Indiana’s 123-117 win (box score) on Tuesday night.

Led by 33 points and 10 assists from Haliburton, the Pacers hit 19-of-43 from 3-point range (44.2%), which easily topped a woeful 5-of-24 showing (20.8%) on a cold shooting night for the Rockets.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun finished with 30 points (55.0% FG), 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, giving him back-to-back games with 30-plus points for the first time in his young NBA career. But that wasn’t enough to offset a massive volume discrepancy on 3-poitners.

Jalen Green, also a third-year prospect, had his recent slump continue — scoring just 5 points on poor shooting while playing below 20 minutes (none in the fourth quarter) for the first time this season. Tari Eason (16 points, 8 rebounds, 53.8% FG) and Aaron Holiday (15 points, 3-of-6 on 3-pointers) picked up the slack with strong performances off the bench to keep Houston competitive.

Fred VanVleet led Houston had 18 points and 9 assists, but he shot just 7-of-18 overall (38.9%) and 1-of-7 on 3-pointers (14.3%), which meshed perfectly with the theme of Tuesday’s game.

The loss came at an additional cost to the Rockets, who lost veteran defensive wing Dillon Brooks to a right abdominal oblique strain. His potential return timetable was not immediately clear.

Here’s our look at Tuesday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up is Phoenix (14-14) on Wednesday night, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. Central. While Houston will be on night two of a back-to-back, both are at home.

Rockets-Pacers Dec. 26 reaction

I asked Coach Udoka does he feel it is a lack of aggressiveness or shooting slump that is causing Jalen Green ineffective play “At times he is struggling to see what they are doing and pass up some looks and force some others”. Ime did finish by saying he will continue to… pic.twitter.com/qQLr3jmLwu — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 27, 2023

Alperen Sengun with back-to-back 30+ point games for the first time in his career — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) December 27, 2023

@KellyIko asked Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka if there is any consideration of bringing third-year player Jalen Green off the bench to help him get going offensively. #Rockets #Sarge #RocketsWire pic.twitter.com/x9xm4nOlAr — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) December 27, 2023

FINAL: Pacers 123, Rockets 117. "3 > 2" sums up this game as Pacers hit 19-43 from deep compared to 5-24 from the Rockets. Houston's defense didn't impact Indy much until the 4th. No Jalen Green in the final period (again). On the bright side, Sengun another 30-point game (30… — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 27, 2023

And on the other side, Haliburton's does. 19-of-42 vs. 5-of-23. Honestly, this wouldn't be a discouraging loss, if not for the Dillon injury. #Rockets are right there despite some crazy 3-point variance. https://t.co/KjNZZ8u9Rj — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 27, 2023

Myles Turner is the exact type of long, athletic 5 that has given Sengun issues in the past. Doesn't matter anymore. All-Star. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 27, 2023

Everytime I watch the Rockets, just abundantly clear how much better they are when Tari Eason is on the court. Just an awesome player. Just a consistent "makes shit happen" guy in the best way. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 27, 2023

Rockets lose. More than anything, it was a shooting variance loss. It be like that sometimes. Alperen Sengun was magnificent with 30/16/5/4. Unfortunately, he was the only starter who played well. Another stinker for Jalen. Good stuff from Tari, Holiday and Amen. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) December 27, 2023

Rockets have an offensive strategy problem that is intertwined with their roster / lineup problem. They do not generate enough movement or 3P looks. They dominate the paint. Part of that is Jalens shooting woes, but part of it is just the design. Same issues with or without… — StanfordKP (@stanfordkp) December 27, 2023

We would be really good with a guard who can defend and shoot 40% on 3s when teams double Alpi. That’s my analysis. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) December 27, 2023

Interesting lineup to start the fourth. Frontcourt of the future (Alpi/Jabari/Tari) with Fred, and Holiday in Jalen’s place. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) December 27, 2023

3 weeks ago my thinking was Jalen is bad but will be our starting SG for a while obviously so might as well just not worry game to game and at least he isnt tanking our lineups. This has gotten so much worse. — Nathan Fogg (@NathanFogg1) December 27, 2023

No Dillon Brooks (injury). No Jalen Green (benched). The Rockets plugged in Tari Eason and Aaron Holiday and have come roaring back (led by Sengun) in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/sKj18Jy9I2 — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 27, 2023

Jalen Green isn’t even closing games for the #Rockets at this point… 22 minutes last game and 19 in this one. He’s gotta figure this out. Rock bottom for him. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 27, 2023

Rockets only made 5 threes on 24 attempts.. it’s a near miracle this game was close .. the roster got some holes to fix.. need shooting bad — Apathetic (@ftank58) December 27, 2023

Hearing some #Rockets fans who object to Fred VanVleet taking so many shots in the clutch. That’s a byproduct of not having the perimeter scoring you were hoping to get from the No. 2 overall pick. Kind of have to live with it for now. #HTownHoops — B. Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) December 27, 2023

Aaron Holiday is the 2nd best guard on the #Rockets and they’re a play-in team. Let that sink in. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) December 27, 2023

The #Rockets are prioritizing winning, so I get why they aren't doing this. But I'd really like to see some Cam Whitmore minutes. Feels like what he needs is experience and, then my goodness. #HTownHoops — B. Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) December 27, 2023

Alperen Şengün with back-to-back 30-point, All-Star caliber performances. Just as significant as any of the Jalen Green complaints. #Rockets #HTownHoops — B. Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) December 27, 2023

Is this a foul or clean? pic.twitter.com/I6HImsaB2a — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 27, 2023

The Pacers average 14.3 made 3s per game, Houston averages 12.3. Yes, the gap going from 2 to 14 is absolutely massive and crazy https://t.co/R4Qh7YMHxL — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 27, 2023

The way he competes each and every play, every single night he doesn’t really give you a choice https://t.co/cBiXSJT5yG — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 27, 2023

Needless to say I didn't anticipate Aaron Holiday playing crunch time over Jalen Green before the season started https://t.co/2OIY9SFmjp — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) December 27, 2023

