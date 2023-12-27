Advertisement

Takeaways: Alperen Sengun’s epic run continues, but Pacers bomb Rockets with 3s

Ben DuBose
·7 min read

In the opener of a season-long homestand with seven straight games at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (15-13) couldn’t withstand a barrage of 3-pointers from Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers (15-14) in Indiana’s 123-117 win (box score) on Tuesday night.

Led by 33 points and 10 assists from Haliburton, the Pacers hit 19-of-43 from 3-point range (44.2%), which easily topped a woeful 5-of-24 showing (20.8%) on a cold shooting night for the Rockets.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun finished with 30 points (55.0% FG), 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, giving him back-to-back games with 30-plus points for the first time in his young NBA career. But that wasn’t enough to offset a massive volume discrepancy on 3-poitners.

Jalen Green, also a third-year prospect, had his recent slump continue — scoring just 5 points on poor shooting while playing below 20 minutes (none in the fourth quarter) for the first time this season. Tari Eason (16 points, 8 rebounds, 53.8% FG) and Aaron Holiday (15 points, 3-of-6 on 3-pointers) picked up the slack with strong performances off the bench to keep Houston competitive.

Fred VanVleet led Houston had 18 points and 9 assists, but he shot just 7-of-18 overall (38.9%) and 1-of-7 on 3-pointers (14.3%), which meshed perfectly with the theme of Tuesday’s game.

The loss came at an additional cost to the Rockets, who lost veteran defensive wing Dillon Brooks to a right abdominal oblique strain. His potential return timetable was not immediately clear.

Here’s our look at Tuesday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up is Phoenix (14-14) on Wednesday night, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. Central. While Houston will be on night two of a back-to-back, both are at home.

Rockets-Pacers Dec. 26 reaction

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire