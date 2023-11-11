Takeaways from Alabama’s SEC West clinching win over Kentucky

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team clinched the SEC West Saturday afternoon from Lexington with their 49-21 victory over Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite entering the matchup slightly banged up, the Crimson Tide got off to a hot start thanks to Jalen Milroe and the explosive Alabama offense.

It was a really solid overall effort from the Crimson Tide as the offense moved the ball at will and the defense suffocated the Wildcats for the majority of the contest.

As the Crimson Tide celebrate their SEC West clinching win over Kentucky, let’s take a look at some of the top takeaways.

The SEC officials need to be held accountable publicly

Who else is sick of the poor officiating within the SEC? There were numerous occasions throughout the contest that left fans scratching their heads. Not only were there several missed calls on the field (in favor of both teams), but the lack of a video review before Kentucky’s final touchdown is beyond baffling. The biggest issue is that fans never get any sort of concrete answers throughout the week. If we can hold 17-22-year-old college students accountable following games, we can hold these adults under public accountability too.

Alabama's offensive line is turning the corner

You have to start giving Coach Eric Wolford and the Alabama offensive line their due credit. Following a rough start to the season, it appears that the big guys up front have begun to turn the corner. A large part of Alabama’s recent offense success is the improved play of the offensive line.

Kobe Prentice stepped up in Jermaine Burton's absence

It was reported right before kickoff that star wide receiver Jermaine Burton would miss the game with an illness. It didn’t take long to find out who would step up in his absence. Sophomore Kobe Prentice came up big for the Alabama offense on Saturday with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is on a roll

You can’t say enough about the improvements that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has made. Milroe accounted for nearly 275 yards and six touchdowns against the Wildcats and has 10 total touchdowns in the last two games.

Nick Saban should never be counted out

When are folks going to learn that you simply can’t count out Nick Saban? Following the early season struggles, most of the college football world was convinced that Saban and the Tide were toast. Not only were they wrong, but you could make the argument that Alabama now looks to be one of the more complete teams in the country. Wishful thinking continues to dismiss the Saban Dynasty in Tuscaloosa, but it is pretty evident that they’re not done yet.

