Takeaways from Alabama football's March 21 spring practice

It was overcast and in the mid 70's as Alabama football had its fifth spring practice under Kalen DeBoer, and the second practice open to reporters on Thursday. The Crimson Tide are working towards their A-Day spring game on Saturday, April 13.

The viewing period for reporters lasted for about 30 minutes and consisted of primarily position and individual drills. However, there were a couple items of interest. Here are some of the things we learned, noted and saw during the viewing period.

General practice notes

Music ranging from rock to rap blared from speakers during practice. Energy seemed high, with coaches working with their specific position groups. The practice was mostly fast paced, with a lot of different drills going on at a given time.

Coach Kalen DeBoer remained on the offensive side of the field throughout the duration of the viewing period. Co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist was working with the defensive backs as they worked on various drills. Linguist was quite involved with the drills he was running, often times stepping in to run drills with the players. All coaches were plenty involved with what was going on on the field and remained vocal and active with the players.

Quarterback rotation

From what reporters were able to see from the viewing period, Jalen Milroe lined up first to take snaps during quarterback drills. He was followed by Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and then Dylan Lonergan. Cade Currath was also out with the quarterbacks but was wearing a yellow mesh jersey over his regular practice jersey.

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Other notes

Sterling Dixon was in a black, non-contact jersey but was still out on the field. Germie Bernard was also in a black non-contact jersey and was on the sideline on an exercise bike for a portion of the viewing period.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football practice: Nuggets from March 21 spring practice