Takeaways from Alabama’s dominating 40-17 win over Mississippi State

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will make the short trip back to Tuscaloosa from Starkville after a dominating 40-17 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night.

After a rough start, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense would settle into the game and find its rhythm with a strong rushing attack.

Defensively Alabama put together a solid performance forcing three Mississippi State turnovers, all interceptions from Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers.

Alabama put together one of its best road performances of the past couple of seasons and continues to show signs of improvements across the board.

Now let’s look at some of the top takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s impressive showing.

The secondary is scary good

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama held Mississippi State to just 107 passing yards on Saturday night and was continuously in tight coverage on Bulldog receivers. Between having two lockdown corners in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold as well as elite play from Malachi Moore and Caleb Downs, this secondary is becoming one of the best in the country.

Amari Niblack is a weapon

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Niblack caught three passes for 61 yards against Mississippi State and honestly had what looked to be an incredible touchdown catch not called in his favor. It was made obvious on Saturday night that both Jalen Milroe and Tommy Rees like to get Niblack the ball and if he can continue to make plays, this offense has a chance to be better than most thought.

The offensive line is coming along

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

After a tough start to the season, it appears the Alabama offensive line is beginning to find itself. Pass protection was extremely good against Mississippi State and the Tide backs had plenty of lanes to run through as well. The offensive line has the potential to be a strength of the team before it is all said and done.

Jihaad Campbell is a future star

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

In the absence of star inside linebacker Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell stepped up and played well for the Alabama defense. Campbell totaled six tackles and had a crucial interception for Alabama which led to a touchdown for the Tide right before the half. Campbell has superstar written all over him.

Milroe continues to make progess

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Jalen Milroe’s numbers from Saturday night don’t really tell the full story of how well he played in his first career road start. Milroe did account for 233 yards of offense and two touchdowns, but the most important stat of the game was the goose egg in the turnover column. Milroe played mistake-free and really showed some progress as both a passer and a field general for the Alabama offense. If he can continue to improve at this rate, he could be special for the Tide down the stretch.

