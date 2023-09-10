Takeaways from Alabama’s 34-24 loss to Texas

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team exited Bryant-Denny Stadium with a disappointing 34-24 loss to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance for the Crimson Tide where there were moments where Alabama looked solid, but plenty of other times that they looked lost.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore committed two costly turnovers where he threw it right to Longhorn defenders that led to points for the Texas offense.

Defensively Alabama allowed Texas QB Quinn Ewers to scorch them for 349 passing yards and three touchdowns.

It was not the effort that Alabama fans were hoping for and there are certainly several points to takeaway from the heartbreaking early season loss.

Penalties are still a problem

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Coach Saban and his staff preaching about playing with more discipline this offseason, that message clearly didn’t get through to the players. Alabama committed 10 penalties for 90 yards on Saturday night. A number that will not help you win a lot of football games.

O-line has to be better in pass protection

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Milore was sacked five times on Saturday night as the Alabama offensive line continues to struggle to handle the opposing team’s pass rush. Texas was even able to achieve pressure while rushing just three or four, and that is not a recipe for success.

Secondary is still lost

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On several occasions, the Texas offense had receivers running wide-open in the Alabama secondary. Whether it’s scheme or execution, this is a problem that has plagued Alabama for a couple of seasons now and it must be fixed quickly.

Alabama's poor pass rush

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama struggled to generate any type of pass rush against the Longhorns and with veteran players such as Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell on the edge, that is simply something that should be better. If the Crimson Tide can’t find ways to generate more pressure, it will be a long season for the secondary.

Jalen Milroe has a long way to go

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There’s no denying that Jalen Milroe has talent. The kid can run and has a rocket arm, but his processing and decision-making leave a lot to be desired. Aside from the turnovers, there were several occasions where he missed open receivers down the field. It’s unfair to blame it all on Milroe, but his inability to make consistent plays in the passing game hamstrings the entire Alabama offense. It will be interesting to see if Coach Saban and Tommy Rees decide to take a look at Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson moving forward.

