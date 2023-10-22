Takeaways from Alabama’s 34-20 win over Tennessee

It was the epitome of a tale of two halve in the 2023 edition of the “Third Saturday in October” as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers 34-20.

After trailing 20-7 at halftime and looking abysmal on offense through the first 30 minutes of the contest, the Crimson Tide came alive in the second half to outscore the Vols 27-0 over the final 30 minutes in Tuscaloosa.

With the win, Alabama moves to 7-1 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in SEC play heading into their bye week before taking on the LSU Tigers in Week 10.

Let’s look at some of the top takeaways from Alabama’s incredible comeback victory!

There is just no quit in the Tide

After looking completely lost in the first half, Alabama showed up and showed out in the second half and put their relentless effort on full display. Simply put, this team just doesn’t quit and finds ways to win.

Tommy Rees called his best half of football

The Alabama offense mustered just seven points in the first half and couldn’t really put any consistent drives together. The second half was completely different. Rees did a great job of using motion and QB-designed runs to keep the Tennessee defense honest which allowed the Alabama running game to get going and turn the game for the Tide.

Kevin Steele deserves a lot of credit

Despite surrendering 20 points in the first half, Kevin Steele and the Alabama defense kept Alabama in the game by forcing a pair of Tennessee field goals. Then, in the second half Alabama pitched a shutout and was able to put points on the board with a Jihaad Campbell fumble returned for a touchdown that basically sealed the game. Alabama’s defense is rolling and Kevin Steele deserves a lot of credit.

The inside linebacker duo of Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell was simply splendid on Saturday afternoon. The two linebackers were flying all over the field making plays and helping create a ton of positive momentum for the Tide defense.

Nick Saban is still the G.O.A.T. at adjustments

The halftime adjustments from Coach Saban never cease to amaze me. Whether it’s adjustments in the X’s and O’s or an attitude adjustment, Saban knows exactly what buttons to push with his team to get their best when their best is required. Coach Saban once again proved why he is the greatest of all time.

