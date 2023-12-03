Takeaways from Alabama’s 27-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again SEC champions after their 27-24 win over Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

In a battle of the two titans of the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide would make the clutch plays down the stretch to take home the title.

With the win, the Crimson Tide proved they are one of the top teams in the country and enhanced its chances of reaching the College Football Playoff which will be announced on Sunday.

As fans take in the incredible victory over the Bulldogs, here are some of the top takeaways from the 2023 SEC Championship game.

Tip of the hat to Will Reichard

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lost in the chaos of Alabama becoming SEC champs is the fact that Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard broke the FBS record for most points scored in a career. Kickers always seem to only get negative publicity but you can’t help but tip your hat to Reichard and this great accomplishment.

Alabama's disruptive front seven

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The sack numbers were not elite but Alabama’s defensive front, led by Dallas Turner, rattled Carson Beck for four quarters. Beck had only been sacked eight times all season and Alabama was able to get him down twice but pressured him several other times and that made a big difference in the game.

Players stepped up for injured starters

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Roydell Williams and Jam Miller did a phenomenal job of filling in for injured Tide starting running back Jase McClellan. Williams and Miller combined for 93 rushing yards and two catches for 37 yards and two total touchdowns. Defensively, cornerback Trey Amos did a great job of filling in for the Kool-Aid McKinstry who was injured in the first half.

Milroe and Bond come through in the clutch again

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe did not have his best game, but boy did he deliver in the clutch for the Tide. Once again when Alabama needed him, Milroe delivered and once again he connected with super sophomore Isaiah Bond. There is something to be said about guys who can make plays when they have to.

Nick Saban and Alabama aren't going anywhere

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of whether this Alabama team reaches the CFP or not, Nick Saban and Alabama once again proved this program is still among the elite of college football. People can write or say whatever they want, but the calling of Saban’s dynasty being dead was grossly exaggerated.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire