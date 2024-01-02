Takeaways from Alabama’s 27-20 OT loss to Michigan in Rose Bowl

Alabama’s magical season has come to an end. The Crimson Tide suffered a heartbreaking 27-20 overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan in the semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama had plenty of opportunities to take control in the second half of the matchup but was unable to make the plays late in the contest to finish off the Wolverines.

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense struggled to find any consistency and the Crimson Tide defense had several lapses in the backend.

As Nick Saban and the Tide lick their wounds on the way back to Tuscaloosa, here are some of the key takeaways from Alabama’s disappointing loss to the Wolverines.

Seth McLaughlin snaps cost the Tide

You would think that in the 14th game of the season center Seth McLaughlin would have figured out the correct snap count and how to effectively snap the ball to Jalen Milroe in the shotgun. Not only have his snaps been consistently bad, but his timing is off at least a time or two each game. These mistakes loomed large against Michigan and once again cost the Tide valuable yardage in the game.

Defensive lapses loom large

Give credit to Michigan for using different formations and motions to fool the Crimson Tide defense on multiple occasions. Alabama’s inability to adjust to that was a massive turning point in the contest. Alabama’s secondary was caught standing flat-footed far too often.

The running game was there, but not leaned on

Whether it was Jase McClellan freshman Justice Haynes, or even Jalen Milroe, Alabama was very effective in the running game, but failed to lean on the ground game. It is easy to second-guess playcalling, but it felt like Tommy Rees should have trusted the run game a little more.

James Burnip and Will Reichard nearly won the game for Alabama

The most impressive part of the game for Alabama was the play of placekicker Will Reichard and punter James Burnip. Reichard nailed a pair of field goals from 50+ yards while Burnip averaged 50 yards per punt and pinned the Michigan offense inside the 20 on five occasions.

Jalen Milroe's shortcomings were manifested

For all that he has meant to this Alabama football team, the shortcomings of Jalen Milroe manifested themselves on Monday against Michigan. Milroe has struggled all season long in the pre-snap. Whether it’s adjusting the protection or recognizing the blitz quickly enough to get it out to his hot read, Milroe has not been able to execute. Milroe is still a young player and perhaps still has time to make improvements in that area, but with 14 starts now under his belt, it is time to see those improvements being made.

