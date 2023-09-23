Takeaways from Alabama’s 24-10 win over Ole Miss

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team looked a little more like a throwback Crimson Tide team in Saturday’s 24-10 win over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After a lackluster first-half performance, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense stepped up in the second half and outscored the Rebels 18-3 in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

While there are still some concerns surrounding the team, Alabama showed its true potential on Saturday and gave the Crimson Tide faithful a little more belief in their team as the SEC schedule continues.

As we process the much-needed victory, let’s look at some top takeaways from Saturday’s matchup.

Defense showed up and showed out

The Alabama defense looked like an Alabama defense of old on Saturday afternoon allowing just 10 points and 301 yards to a loaded Ole Miss offense led by quarterback Jaxson Dart. Alabama sacked Dart five times and also was able to force a second-half interception. Kevin Steele has his boys ready for the fight on Saturday.

Dallas Turner is playing like an All-American

In Alabama’s last two games, outside linebacker Dallas Turner has turned into the player that Crimson Tide fans have wanted to see. In the last eight quarters, Turner has 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. If Turner keeps up this type of play, the Alabama defense will be hard to move the ball on.

Jalen Hale is going to be a problem

True freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale appears to be the next great Alabama wide receiver. The talented youngster hauled in two catches on Saturday for 63 yards including. perhaps the game-changing 33-yard touchdown in the second-half. With Ja’Corey Brooks missing in action, Alabama needs another receiver to step up and Hale appears to be that guy.

The running game is coming along

It wasn’t perfect, but there were signs of life for the Alabama rushing attack against Ole Miss. Senior Jase McClellan went over the century mark with 105 yards rushing on 17 carries. As the offensive line continues to build continuity, the rushing attack will improve, making things easier for Jalen Milroe.

Alabama can win with Jalen Milroe

There is no denying that Jalen Milroe is far from a finished product as a quarterback. But the notion that Alabama can’t win with him as their signal caller is vastly overstated. With experience, Milroe will continue to improve and with the help of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees catering to his skillset, the Crimson Tide offense has the potential to be dangerous.

