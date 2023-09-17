Takeaways from Alabama’s 17-3 win over South Florida

A win is a win, I guess but it sure was an ugly one for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as they took down the South Florida Bulls 17-3 on Saturday from Tampa.

Once again the story of the game for Alabama was inconsistent play from the Crimson Tide offense. Despite making the quarterback change from Jalen Milroe to Tyler Buchner, the offense sputtered for most of the contest.

Redshirt freshman Ty Simpson would eventually enter the game late in the second quarter and remain the Alabama quarterback throughout the contest.

Alabama’s defense held up their end of the bargain holding USF to just three points on the night.

Unfortunately, Alabama seemingly leaves Tampa with more questions than answers heading into SEC play.

As we process the ugly win, let’s look at some top takeaways from Saturday’s matchup.

Tommy Rees has to help out his offensive players

We are just three games into the Tommy Rees era of the Alabama offense and it has gotten off to a rocky start. Alabama is obviously struggling to protect the quarterback, but no adjustments have been made. Also, all of Tide QBs are athletic, yet there isn’t enough usage of that skill set. The players obviously need to execute better, but it is up to the coaches to put the players in the best situation to succeed.

Penalties are literally costing the Tide points

In the last two weeks, Alabama has had four touchdowns taken off the board because of penalties. The Crimson Tide’s lack of discipline has become a real problem and needs to be fixed quickly.

Defense kept Tide in the game

Credit to Kevin Steele and the Alabama defense for doing their part in Saturday’s matchup and holding South Florida to just 264 total yards and only three points. The Crimson Tide also forced two turnovers and five sacks. The defense was challenged following last week’s showing, and they answered the bell.

Roydell Williams should be RB1

When the Alabama offense needed it the most, Roydell Williams stepped up and helped carry the Crimson Tide victory. The senior running back rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Williams is Alabama’s most complete back and deserves to be RB1 moving forward.

The QB competition should be down to Ty and Jalen

If Saturday’s game proved anything it’s that the quarterback competition moving forward should be between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe. While Simpson didn’t look like a game-changer, he did manage the offense well and distributed the ball effectively. Buchner played his way out of the competition, in my opinion, leaving it between Simpson and Milroe.

