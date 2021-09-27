Takeaways from 49ers’ Sunday night loss to Packers

The 49ers fell to the Packers on Sunday night in a game that could paint an accurate picture of what San Francisco will need to do to climb into Super Bowl contention. A 30-28 loss to a good Green Bay team isn’t the end of the world, but a few things stood out that could be problematic moving forward.

These are our Week 3 takeaways:

Another slow start

For the second consecutive week the 49ers need the entire first half to generate points. In Philadelphia they scored right before the half ended, and against the Packers their first touchdown of the night was the final play of the first half. The troubling part isn’t even the lack of points. It’s the general ineptitude that has them averaging 4.5 yards per play the last two weeks. They can’t get anything going early in games and it came back to bite them against a good Green Bay team.

Cornerbacks against the wall

The 49ers’ cornerback depth was a question mark going into the season, and it’s been tested in a big way through three weeks. Nickel corner K’Waun Williams left in the first quarter Sunday night with a calf injury. Then starting corner Josh Norman, who was signed the Monday before the season opener, left with a chest injury. If they’re out for any prolonged period it would mean more work for either Dre Kirkpatrick or Ambry Thomas, both of whom were healthy scratches Sunday. This could be the biggest problem for San Francisco moving forward.

Trey Lance scores again

The rookie No. 3 overall pick scored his first rushing touchdown from one yard out to end the first half Sunday. Lance took a shotgun snap and raced left behind a good block from left tackle Trent Williams for the score. Watching Lance pick up a yard on the ground wasn’t the most impressive part though. It was the situation in which Shanahan inserted him. The 49ers faced a third-and-1 with two seconds left in the first half and trailed 17-0. Shanahan out Lance in in a spot that could swing the game, and it worked out. This could be the pathway to more work for Lance, who’s now generated two touchdowns in his seven NFL snaps.

Where are the RBs?

The 49ers had 21 carries Sunday night. 10 went to Trey Sermon. The other 11 went to non-running backs (Kyle Juszczyk for this exercise counts as a fullback, not a running back). Jacques Patrick, Kerryon Johnson and Trenton Cannon were all suited up and could've given at least a little different look for San Francisco while Sermon was churning out just 3.1 yards per carry. Maybe it's inexperience keeping the other three on the sidelines, but the 49ers can't go forward leaning on the rookie to give them all the production from the RB spot.

Pass rush goes quiet

It looked early on like the 49ers' pass rush was going to be a problem for Rodgers and the Packers. Nick Bosa had a pressure, a batted pass and drew a face mask penalty all in the Packers' first series. Arik Armstead finally got the 49ers' first sack early in the second quarter. After that the pass rush didn't do a ton to affect the game. There were pressures here and there but nothing consistent from a good defensive front against a beat up offensive line. That group up front has to be more impactful especially with a banged up secondary behind them.

Brandon Aiyuk: WR2

Aiyuk is firmly back in his role as the No. 2 wide receiver in San Francisco's offense. He out-snapped Trent Sherfield 60 to 2 per Pro Football Focus' Jeff Deeney. Aiyuk also hauled in four balls for 37 yards and a touchdown and earned six targets after having only two targets through two weeks. Whatever was leading to Aiyuk's diminished offensive role is apparently gone now.

