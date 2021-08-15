Takeaways from 49ers preseason loss vs. Chiefs

Preseason games don’t count in the standings, but they’re at least some kind of indicator of what we’ll see from some players in the regular season.

Sweeping generalizations aren’t good, but starting to filter down the information we learn in preseason games can help guide what we’re looking for in the next preseason contest and might give some insight into what the team will look like in the regular season.

Here were our Week 1 preseason takeaways from the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Chiefs:

Jimmy Garoppolo looks good

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Garoppolo only played one series, but he completed all three of his throws for 26 yards. Perhaps his best throw to WR Brandon Aiyuk across the middle was called back for an offensive pass interference. Garoppolo figures to start Week 1, and Saturday didn't do anything to change that projection.

Trey Lance is here

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

It wasn't always perfect from Lance, but he did the things that show why he's such a tantalizing player. He showed off mobility, a big arm, good decision-making, and unfurled a deep shot to WR Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown that gave a glimpse of the vertical passing attack Lance's arm strength opens up for the 49ers.

OL struggles

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lance was sacked five times, including one where starting RG Daniel Brunskill got railroaded by Chiefs DL Chris Jones. There were missed protections where rushers came untouched, and too many instances where 49ers quarterbacks couldn't step up because of pressure in front of them. Two starting offensive linemen including LT Trent Williams and C Alex Mack missed the contest. Having them will help, but Saturday's effort wasn't encouraging.

No big injuries

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers need to stay healthy, and they got through Saturday's game relatively clean. Rookie OL Aaron Banks left with a shoulder issue and it was learned after the game that rookie RB Elijah Mitchell will miss a couple weeks with a hip strain. Beyond that it appears the team is in good health, which is the biggest key at the end of each preseason game.

Story continues

JaMycal Hasty's strong day

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hasty looked good in extended action. He was explosive, made some nice cuts to create yards when there weren't any, and scored a touchdown on a goal line carry. There was a fumble mixed in there too, but overall he was good with 63 yards on 10 carries. He's certainly made himself a name to watch as the 49ers put together their RB depth chart.

Jordan Matthews stands out

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Matthews made his NFL debut at tight end after six seasons as a wide receiver. He looked bigger, and hauled in one reception for 16 yards. There were a couple things that stood out though. First, after his catch the sideline went bananas. He had a couple stints with the 49ers as a receiver, but never had a reception. It's clear his teammates are rooting hard for him. The second thing was his special teams tackle in the fourth quarter. He's a veteran, former second-round pick, but he's changed positions and is flying around on special teams just to try and make the roster. It's easy to see how that quality could endear him to the coaching staff when it comes time for final roster cuts.

Talanoa Hufanga is fun

Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Hufanga started at safety and had a couple hiccups early against Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. After that he was good though with a couple third down stops. He also came up with multiple special teams stops and was constantly around the football. His nose for the ball and desire to fly around the field were his calling cards at USC, and he showed why in his first professional game.

Drops

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Drops were a problem for 49ers WRs, particularly with Lance in the game. WR Brandon Aiyuk had one on the first series. WR River Cracraft had one later in the game. Then WR Richie James dropped what would've been a first down on a third-and long. That's not something the team can carry over into the year, and will certainly be worth watching heading into the next preseason matchup with the Chargers.

1

1