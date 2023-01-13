Takeaways from 2022 NFL All-Pro voting; How it impacts Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

The Eagles earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a 14-3 record this year and the honors are starting to roll in as six players were named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro team.

Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson were unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, while Jets star Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes.

Gardner, the fourth overall pick by the New York Jets, was named on all 50 ballots, receiving 43 first-place votes. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was the last rookie cornerback chosen for the first team in 1981.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were named to the first team, while the Chiefs and Niners led the way with four players each on the first team.

Here are several key takeaways from the news, including how it impacts Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds.

Jalen Hurts won't win the MVP



Ag3i5513

Hurts had been an MVP favorite up until he suffered a shoulder sprain in the win over the Bears. During his two-game absence, the Eagles lost consecutive games, and Patrick Mahomes put on a show down the stretch to earn Kansas City a No. 1 overall seed.

Mahomes earned All-Pro honors in 2018 when he was the NFL MVP.

in 2022, he led the league with 5,250 yards passing and 41 touchdowns, helping the Chiefs go 14-3 to capture their seventh straight AFC West title.

Hurts got one first-team vote, preventing Mahomes from being a unanimous choice, and it appears the AFC’s top passer will secure another MVP as well.

Jason Kelce bonafide Hall of Famer

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Story continues

Kelce earned the fifth All-Pro nod of his career and he did it in a dominant fashion amid rumors that he may retire.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kelce was:

• 2nd among centers in offensive grade (88.5)

• 2nd among centers in run-block grade (89.4)

• 2nd among centers in pass-block grade (82.0)

Kelce was one of only two centers not to allow a sack or QB hit (min. 400 pass-block snaps) (0.0% knockdown percentage)

Hurts earned 2nd team nod over Bills Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls away from pressure.

Allen and Joe Burrow are the topics of discussion every morning on the NFL news circuit, but it was Hurts who made 2nd team All-Pro over the Bills and Bengals stars.

OFFENSE Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 148 (49); Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 22 (1); Josh Allen, Buffalo, 15; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 15

Hurts received seven more total votes than Allen, and seven more than Burrow as well in a close but runaway vote for the Eagles star.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire