Takeaways: In 10th straight home win, Tari Eason sparks Rockets vs. Spurs

HOUSTON — In a sluggish shooting performance by both teams, the relentless energy of second-year forward Tari Eason led the Rockets past San Antonio in Monday’s 93-82 victory (box score).

For Houston (11-9), it was a 10th consecutive home win at Toyota Center. For San Antonio (3-19), it was a 17th straight overall loss.

The Rockets shot 32-of-93 overall (34.4%), while the Spurs made just 5-of-41 from 3-point range (12.2%). Prized rookie Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, though he hit just 1-of-6 from 3-point range (16.7%) and committed 5 turnovers.

For Houston, Eason finished with a team-high 18 points and 14 rebounds, making 8-of-16 shots (50.0% FG) and 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%). He also collected a pair of steals and assists, and the Rockets were +12 as a team during his 27 minutes played.

Other players of note for Houston included:

Alperen Sengun : 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 6 turnovers; 6-of-12 shooting (50.0%), 1-of-1 on 3-pointers

Fred VanVleet : 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; 6-of-17 shooting (35.3%), 4-of-11 on 3-pointers (36.4%)

Jabari Smith Jr. : 9 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; 3-of-12 shooting (25.0%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%)

Jalen Green : 7 points, 3 rebounds, 24 minutes (did not play in fourth quarter); 2-of-10 shooting (20.0%), 1-of-4 on 3-pointers (25.0%)

Jeff Green: 12 points, 2 rebounds in 10 minutes; 2-of-4 shooting, 1-of-2 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 7-of-7 on free throws

Here’s our look at highlights and postgame interviews after Monday’s game, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up for the Rockets is another home game on Wednesday versus Memphis (6-15), with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. Central from Toyota Center.

In a game this ugly, having someone like Tari Eason to just be a chaos agent is exactly what the #Rockets need. — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) December 12, 2023

Fred VanVleet with the dagger.#Rockets (11-9) win their 10th straight at home, Spurs lose their 17th consecutive game overall. Houston hits the 20-game mark on pace to win 44+ games. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

FINAL: #Rockets 93, Spurs 82. One of the ugliest games you'll ever see, but it's a W — Houston's third straight and the Spurs' 17th straight loss. SAS just 5-41 (!!) from three. Tari Eason 18p-14r, VanVleet 16p. Jalen Green did not play in the fourth quarter. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 12, 2023

Jalen Green has not played in the fourth quarter — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) December 12, 2023

#Rockets beat the Spurs 93-82 Tari Eason led the way with 18 PTS & 14 REB@TAR13ASON with our @SportsVanessa after the WIN@HoustonRockets on Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/zGXWJYQr2r — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 12, 2023

2 silver linings.. Tari as an option at the 2 is here… and our defensive rating boost 🫣 — Apathetic (@ftank58) December 12, 2023

A huge sigh of relief was just felt all around Houston, I'm sure. Very peculiar game, but you know the thing about the ugly wins? They're worth just as much as the beautiful ones. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) December 12, 2023

Yea jabari just gets better every game. — Madison Moore (@MadManLeaks) December 12, 2023

Amen Thompson won’t get an assist for this, but this is an example of why he’s such an exciting talent pic.twitter.com/wOiSLrxBHT — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) December 12, 2023

#Rockets coach Ime Udoka on Tari Eason (game-high 18 points, 14 rebounds): "He impacted the game in a ton of ways. We needed a spark. He's a competitor that loves to play." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Did Jabari just body Wemby on a drive? pic.twitter.com/pgojvDExUX — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 12, 2023

Ime Udoka on the #Rockets response after San Antonio cut their lead to 4 points in the closing minutes: "I love the calming presence that we can go through Alpi [Alperen Sengun] in the post." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Amen Thompson on which statistic he looks at first on the box score: “Plus-minus. So I know how much I’m going to play, next game.” — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Heck of a night for Tari Eason, who has been battling sickness the past few days. https://t.co/ORDwpAnPND — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) December 12, 2023

It is becoming the Tari Eason game https://t.co/n1ViMSmqlk — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Asked Alperen Sengun if he had a nickname for Tari Eason since Tari called him "Big Wizard": "Gloves. He has big hands." 😂 📺 https://t.co/qJwFZ9k0g2 pic.twitter.com/DBymoEUm4E — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 12, 2023

From postgame notes:#Rockets won tonight despite shooting below 35% from the field. It's their first time doing so since January 2015 (!!!) Houston is 5-4 when shooting below 45% this year after going 6-31 in such games last season. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Ime Udoka on Jabari Smith Jr.'s rebounding surge: "Alpi's going to draw some bodies down there, and I think the guards and wings have a lot of free lanes to go in and try to clean it up, and he [Jabari] has been great at that." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Ime Udoka on #Rockets defense: "We flipped our mindset, as far as that. We're going to guard every night, and when the offense is flowing, it's [tonight] a 20-point win. When it's not, we can still win by 11." "Holding teams in the 80s or 90s in the NBA nowadays is uncommon,… — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2023

Tari Eason's reaction to Alperen Sengun nicknaming him "Gloves": "I'm not gonna lie to you I had no idea what he was saying. Gloves? I mess with it. He's the Wizard. I'm Gloves. I'll take it." 📺 https://t.co/fhnLJNsQdn pic.twitter.com/jGbDaJ7g41 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 12, 2023

The #Rockets have won 3 games in a row and are now sitting as the 7th seed in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/0E72Tm3rQM — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 12, 2023

Through 20 games: The #Rockets have the 2nd best defensive rating in the NBA behind only the Celtics. (Per @cleantheglass) pic.twitter.com/0tqi8V47zR — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 12, 2023

True to his word, Dillon Brooks has the hand-drawn signs he received from the Boys & Girls Club displayed in his #Rockets locker. https://t.co/fne2iq01Tv pic.twitter.com/kxO1CYfcQz — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 12, 2023

Amen will be every bit the rebounder Ausar is. #Rockets https://t.co/BjGApAwO4j — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) December 12, 2023

Tari Eason said enough of this bullshit. Let me take control for steal & a bucket. #Rockets — Maya ♥️s 🚀🏀 (@RowdyMaya) December 12, 2023

WEMBY POSTER 😱 Spurs-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/oVFFAZEMC8 pic.twitter.com/gr67K5Xv6A — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2023

Spurs fans talked A LOT of trash after winning the lottery. It makes me very happy that the Rockets just sent them to a franchise record 17th straight loss. — Blake Plaster (@BlakeProperties) December 12, 2023

Rockets probably should be up by 25 by now. This is the type of game you win and never speak about again — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 12, 2023

A Rockets win tonight breaks the all-time Spurs record with seventeen (17) straight losses. pic.twitter.com/zqHqW2DNKQ — Andrew Soukup (@asoukuptx) December 11, 2023

Amen Thompsons ability to grab rebounds and run 1000 MPH on the break is already making this #Rockets team 10x better. 4 rebounds in 5 minutes from your PG>>>> — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 12, 2023

