Takeaways: In 10th straight home win, Tari Eason sparks Rockets vs. Spurs

Ben DuBose
·7 min read

HOUSTON — In a sluggish shooting performance by both teams, the relentless energy of second-year forward Tari Eason led the Rockets past San Antonio in Monday’s 93-82 victory (box score).

For Houston (11-9), it was a 10th consecutive home win at Toyota Center. For San Antonio (3-19), it was a 17th straight overall loss.

The Rockets shot 32-of-93 overall (34.4%), while the Spurs made just 5-of-41 from 3-point range (12.2%). Prized rookie Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, though he hit just 1-of-6 from 3-point range (16.7%) and committed 5 turnovers.

For Houston, Eason finished with a team-high 18 points and 14 rebounds, making 8-of-16 shots (50.0% FG) and 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%). He also collected a pair of steals and assists, and the Rockets were +12 as a team during his 27 minutes played.

Other players of note for Houston included:

  • Alperen Sengun: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 6 turnovers; 6-of-12 shooting (50.0%), 1-of-1 on 3-pointers

  • Fred VanVleet: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; 6-of-17 shooting (35.3%), 4-of-11 on 3-pointers (36.4%)

  • Jabari Smith Jr.: 9 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; 3-of-12 shooting (25.0%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%)

  • Jalen Green: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 24 minutes (did not play in fourth quarter); 2-of-10 shooting (20.0%), 1-of-4 on 3-pointers (25.0%)

  • Jeff Green: 12 points, 2 rebounds in 10 minutes; 2-of-4 shooting, 1-of-2 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 7-of-7 on free throws

Here’s our look at highlights and postgame interviews after Monday’s game, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up for the Rockets is another home game on Wednesday versus Memphis (6-15), with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. Central from Toyota Center.

Dec. 11 Rockets-Spurs reaction

