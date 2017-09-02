Tajae Sharpe headed for injured reserve

The Titans feel good about their chances of having wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis on the field for the first week of the regular season, but another one of their wideouts is not healthy enough to play.

Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports that Tajae Sharpe will be placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Sharpe had foot surgery this offseason and Wolf reports that he re-injured his foot during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs. There has not been a determination about whether he needs a second operation. Sharpe was a fifth-round pick last season and had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

By going on injured reserve before the roster is set at 53 players, Sharpe will not be eligible to be designated for a return to action during the regular season.