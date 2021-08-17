Taj Gibson restructures deal with Knicks for 2021-22 season

Taj Gibson throwing a pass black uniform Hawks

The Knicks and Taj Gibson have agreed to a restructure of the veteran's contract for the 2021-22 season.

The deal is now worth $10.1 million over two years, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed. He was originally signed for the veterans minimum over one year, but instead, he took the team's room exception.

So, moving forward, the Knicks only have veteran minimums to give out.

Gibson earned it, though, as he was a crucial piece of this team in the latter half of the season, especially in the playoffs. Of course, the Knicks didn't go far there but Gibson had to start in place of an injured Mitchell Robinson and he brought that tenacity and occasional finesse on offense to the hardwood.

He has the ability to play center and power forward, so Robinson returning as well as Nerlens Noel won't completely knock him out of the lineup. More importantly, he's been around the block with Tom Thibodeau and offers good tutelage for Robinson and Noel.

Walker, Fournier see old team on Opening Night

What's Opening Night in the NBA without a little drama?

The Knicks will be tipping off the new season against the Boston Celtics -- the former team of the newly-acquired guards Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier -- on Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden.