Taj Bradley, Rays get roughed up by powerful Orioles

BALTIMORE — What started as a back-and-forth exchange of big blows Saturday afternoon ended in frustration and another loss for the Rays.

The final score was 9-5 Orioles, marking the Rays’ second straight loss to their American League East rivals and dropping their record to 28-31, just percentage points from last place. Manager Kevin Cash was ejected in third inning after exchanging words from the dugout with home plate umpire Chad Fairchild over a strike call.

Starter Taj Bradley bore the brunt of the damage, allowing the nine runs — including four home runs — over 3 1/3 innings. Of the 22 batters he faced, 12 reached base (nine on hits and three by walk).

Unknown is what damage the rough outing could have on the progress the 23-year right-hander had shown with an impressive start to his second big-league season.

After missing the first six weeks rehabbing from a spring pectoral muscle strain, Bradley was sharp in three of his first four starts (with a 3.13 ERA overall). He impressed Cash with how he was throwing his three off-speed pitches and the confidence he showed in using the cutter, curveball and splitter to complement his high-octane fastball.

Cash raved before Saturday’s game about Bradley’s progress.

“He came up, I think, having all three of them,” Cash said. “I think he’s improved his usage of them, and they’ve also gotten better over almost a season now worth of reps.

“But I think the mindset, his mindset, has developed as much as his pitches, and the willingness and the confidence to throw the ball in big counts in big situations when it matters.”

After the Rays wasted a prime scoring change in their first against Kyle Bradish, the Orioles grabbed a 3-0 lead on back-to-back homers by Ryan Mountcastle (a two-run shot) and Anthony Santander.

The Rays got even in a most unusual way, as three singles produced one run and then Yandy Diaz delivered two more with a triple — his first since 2021 and the sixth of his career.

The Orioles went back ahead in the second when Jordan Westburg led off with a homer. The Rays responded and took their only lead, getting two runs in the third on only one hit, a Jose Siri single. A wild pitch on strike three to Jonathan Aranda to start the inning and later three straight walks, the last to Diaz with the bases loaded, helped.

But Bradley couldn’t hold the Orioles down, and they answered with three more runs in their third, taking a 7-5 lead.

Bradley started the fourth, but allowed a one-out single and another two-run homer to Mountcastle.

The four home runs allowed by Bradley were two shy of the Rays’ franchise record, as James Shields allowed a modern major-league record six in a 2010 game.

This story will be updated.

