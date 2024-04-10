Taiwo Awoniyi set to hand Nottingham Forest major fitness boost in relegation fight

A few Forest fans and players may well be looking to the heavens and hoping Taiwo Awoniyi returns to help in the relegation battle - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Taiwo Awoniyi is on course to provide Nottingham Forest with a huge boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

Awoniyi, the £17.5 million forward, is set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury later this week and Forest’s head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is increasingly hopeful of having him available for the final run-in.

The Nigerian international sustained the setback in training before the 1-1 draw with Luton Town on March 16, with initial fears that he would be out for the season.

Awoniyi has scored six Premier League goals this season and his absence has increased the pressure on Chris Wood to stay fit due to the club’s lack of attacking options.

Forest are expecting the latest scan to prove conclusive on when Awoniyi can return, with six matches left in the season.

Ahead of the visit of Wolves to the City Ground this weekend, Forest are preparing for a nervy end to the campaign with potentially pivotal encounters against Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Awoniyi travelled with the Forest squad to London for last Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur and is understood to be confident of appearing again this season. He has missed the past four matches and will be out for the Wolves game.

Last month Nuno said: “The importance of Taiwo is huge. He gives us another option.

“He is doing treatment. It is a serious injury, unfortunately. It’s a big blow because he had just come back from injury. Hopefully we will see him again this season because we need him.”

Nuno Tavares, the Arsenal loanee, is also expected to return soon after a thigh injury.

Forest are currently out of the relegation zone on goal difference and are set to hear the outcome of their appeal against the four-point deduction later this month.

Forest appealed against the sanction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules and their hearing is expected soon.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.