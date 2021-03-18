Taiwan Jones is staying with the Bills

Taiwan Jones returned to the Bills in 2020 and he won’t be leaving in 2021.

The Bills announced that Jones has signed a one-year deal to remain with the team.

Jones only played four offensive snaps last year, which illustrates that the running back’s biggest asset is his work on special teams. That has been the case throughout his career, which began with the Raiders and featured a one-year stop in Houston between Bills stints.

He had six tackles in the regular season and recovered a fumble by Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman in the AFC Championship Game. For his career, Jones has 68 tackles, five fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

