Dylan Tait has left Hibs - after making just one appearance in his three-year spell - to join Championship newcomers Falkirk.

The deal for the 22-year-old midfielder includes a sell-on fee.

Tait joined Hibs in 2021 but spent much of his Easter Road career out on loan, with stints at Raith Rovers, Kilmarnock, Arbroath, Hamilton and most recently Falkirk, helping the Bairns to League 1 title success last season.