Tait brothers share more than one common bond

Carson and Evrett Tait’s bond goes far beyond just the primary definition of the word “brother.”

In fact, they are brothers in every sense of the word; not just with the familial ties that come with a blood bond, but also in the less-often used secondary definition, which Merriam Webster’s dictionary designates as “one related to another by common ties or interests.”

They indeed share the familial bond but also epitomize the less-common definition as well.

Sharing a love for both football and track and field has bonded the brothers in a way athletics tend to do. They are state champions on the gridiron and Carson is a two-time victor in the 4x100 team relay. Now Evrett hopes to continue in his older brother’s footsteps by helping to bring home another title in that same event this weekend.

The bond is so deep and the love for their sport is so intense that, when speaking to one of both separately, it is almost as if speaking to just one person.

“I’ve always had a passion for it. I really can’t explain it,” Carson told the Leader-Telegram in a phone interview from Menomonie, where he is attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout and majoring in construction management.

That passion helped the Regis boys 4x100 team members win back-to-back state championships in Division 3 and also establish the state record. They can make it a three-peat this weekend in La Crosse where this year’s state track and field championships are being staged Friday and Saturday.

Having graduated, Carson will obviously not be participating. However, Evrett will be, hoping to replicate the success he shared with his brother and his Ramblers’ teammates last year as part of the 2023 4x100 team that Carson helped coast to first place the past two years.

For Carson, who is now a defensive back for the Stout football team, just as he was for the 2022 state championship gridiron squad at Regis. He stated that he will miss participating in the track and field events with not only his teammates, but also with his brother.

Division 3 track and field regionals at Durand

Former Regis standout Carson Tait (right) runs during Division 3 track and field regionals at Durand in 2022.

“The things I miss the most about the high school experience are practicing with him and competing with him,” Carson said. “I miss the competition.”

He misses it so much that he is seriously considering returning to participating in track and field next after the football season is completed, he said.

As for being able to compete with Evrett, that will always stand out to Carson as one of the highlights of his high school experience at Regis.

“First off, I was hoping to have him on our team during his junior year, but he still had an injury,” Carson said, adding that one of his fondest memories of his brother occurred during last year’s championship run.

“Being able to run with him was amazing,” Carson, who will be a sophomore at Stout next year, said. “I could see him coming around the corner and it was a thrill to see him. I loved that.”

He added that not only is he extremely close to his brother, but also his teammates, including Ian Andrews and Alex Figy, who along with Austin Rideout, will be representing the Ramblers in the 4x100 meter relay at state this weekend.

“It was difficult for me to leave them,” Carson said.

When speaking to Evrett, it quickly becomes apparent that he feels the same way about his teammates, particularly his brother. He has looked up to Carson and has tried to emulate his older brother’s high school career both on the football field and the track and field.

“I learned his work ethic and tried to follow in his footsteps,” Evrett said, quipping, “I tried to be better than him and never was.”

While Evrett obviously excels in track and field and he loves the sport, he actually admits that football is his favorite of his athletic endeavors.

“It definitely would be football, I’ve been playing it since I was seven-years-old,” he said, adding that he started his run to daylight on the gridiron simply because he loves the sport.

But even if football may be number one for Evrett, no one can argue the commitment he has made to being the best he can be in both sports; nor can they dispute the success he has had in either athletic discipline.

Evrett, who will enter his senior year at Regis in the fall, commented on the strengths he has been able to master from watching Carson and admitted that they are standards that he has tried to duplicate in his own high school athletic career, too.

“Both of our strengths are our speed, because we are both quite fast,” Evrett said, noting that Carson definitely has one up on his younger brother in one area, though.

“As far as his work ethic, he always gets up early in the morning and I wouldn’t get up. So now, I have an extra alarm clock,” he joked.

Learning so much from his older brother, Evrett can now hand down one key piece of advice to the Regis underclassmen who participate in any sport, attributes he has learned from Carson: “Always give your all in practice,” he said.

As for Carson, he perceives his own strengths to be slightly different from his younger brother’s.

“One of Evrett’s strengths is that he has really good strides, and he is very aggressive. Sprinting is my strong suit,” Carson noted.

Weighing in on the strengths of the Tait brothers — both of whom he has coached — is Regis’ track and field head coach Jerrell Hancock, who emphasized that while the competitive aspect of being on the same team was certainly there, the connection they shared as brothers was always at the forefront and helped both of them be the best they could possibly be.

“Both of their strengths were the 100- and 200-meter dash. They both brought to the table a lot of competition with each other as little brother and big brother pushing each other to make each other great. They made each other into sprinters in D3 track and field. If one is feeling down, then Carson was there to uplift his brother Evertt and vice versa,” Hancock said.

Regis Track

from left Ian Andrews, Alex Figy, Sawyer Webster and Evrett Tait

Just as Carson admits to missing the camaraderie of his Regis teammates and being on the same team as his younger brother, Evrett also admits to the void he sometimes feels not having his older sibling by his side both in practice and during meets.

“What I miss most about Carson is for him pushing me. I always tried my absolute best to beat him. It was hard to find a replacement for him because he was so good,” Evrett readily admitted during his interview with the Leader-Telegram. It’s been very difficult because I was used to going to school with him.”

Though he added, “It does help to have fellow teammates.”

And those teammates will be alongside Evrett in La Crosse this weekend, not as a replacement for his blood brother, but as the epitome of what the secondary definition of brother implies, playing just as important of a role in his life as Carson has in shaping who he is and what he hopes to accomplish.