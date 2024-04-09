Taine Basham: Wales flanker signs new Dragons deal

Taine Basham has played 17 internationals for Wales [Huw Evans picture agency]

Wales flanker Taine Basham has signed a new contract to stay at Dragons.

Basham, 24, had attracted interest from English clubs but has committed his future to the Welsh region, although the length of his deal has not been revealed.

"We want to keep our best homegrown talent in Gwent," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"So news Taine has agreed a new contract will rightly be celebrated by all our supporters."

Dragons academy product Basham joins fellow Wales internationals Aaron Wainwright and Rio Dyer in signing a new deal with Dragons before the 2024-25 campaign.

"We look forward to continuing to watch important international players make a big impact and be key figures for us," said Flanagan.

"It has always meant a huge amount to Taine to play for Dragons - he is passionate about our club - and it has been great to see him show his very best form in recent games.

"Now his future is resolved, we look forward to Taine finishing this season strongly and building on his successful career with us."

Basham made his Dragons debut for the region in the Anglo-Welsh Cup tie with Scarlets in January 2018.

He made his senior Wales debut in 2021 against Canada and was part of the 2023 World Cup squad.

"As a Gwent boy, it means a massive amount to me every time I pull on the jersey," said Basham.

"I now look forward with excitement to playing more for the Dragons, and hopefully reaching a century of appearances.

"My thanks go to our fantastic fans for their continued support. I can't wait to get back out on the field at Rodney Parade and finish this final block of the season strongly."