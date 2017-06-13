Taillon leads Pirates over Rockies in comeback game

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings on his return from treatments for testicular cancer to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in Major League Baseball on Monday night.

Taillon (3-1) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. The 25-year-old had surgery May 8, four days after losing to the Reds at Cincinnati, then made three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run, his eighth, in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (7-4). Harrison, David Freese and Jose Osuna each had two hits for the Pirates.

Freeland, a rookie, lost for the first time in seven road starts by giving up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Freeland failed to pitch the past the sixth inning for just the second time in his last 10 starts and allowed a home run in a sixth consecutive outing.

METS 6, CUBS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched a five-hitter and Asdrubal Cabrera atoned for an embarrassing error by lining two home runs and turning four double plays as the Mets beat the Cubs.

DeGrom (5-3) threw the Mets' first complete game of the season as New York won its fourth in a row.

Still under .500 but getting healthier, the Mets started a key two-week stretch where they face 14 straight games against teams that reached the NL playoffs last year.

The Cubs dropped to 31-32 with their ninth straight road loss — the World Series champions haven't won away from Wrigley Field in a month during their worst road skid since 2012.

Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left the game because of a sore left heel. He went 1 for 3 before being pulled. On Saturday, Cespedes hit a grand slam at Atlanta in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list. He had been out with a strained left hamstring, and also had been nagged by trouble with his quadriceps.

John Lackey (4-7) fell to 0-4 in five starts.

BRAVES 11, NATIONALS 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning as Atlanta came from three runs down to beat Washington and snap a three-game skid.

Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers' fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen.

Matt Adams hit a pair of homers, including one off starter Stephen Strasburg. The Nationals' ace gave up six runs and three homers. Adams' second homer, a solo shot, was the first of five runs scored against a Nationals bullpen that blew its 11th save and second during a four-game losing streak.

Albers (2-1) allowed the final three runs in the ninth after entering to work out of an eighth-inning jam.

Atlanta's bullpen allowed two runs over 5 and 2/3 innings. Jason Motte (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Jim Johnson allowed a run but completed the ninth for his 13th save.

RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 5, 11 innings

BOSTON (AP) — Dustin Pedroia singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to lift the Red Sox to a win over the Phillies.

Pablo Sandoval opened the inning with a single off Casey Fein (0-1). Deven Marrero pinch-ran and moved up on a sacrifice. After Mookie Betts was intentionally walked, Pedroia hit a ground single to right and Marrero beat the throw from Aaron Altherr with a headfirst slide on a close play.

Hanley Ramirez had tied the game 5-5 in the eighth with a homer. Betts had four hits with three doubles and a single, and Andrew Benintendi also hit a solo homer for Boston, which has won three of four.

Tommy Joseph had a two-run single and former Red Sox player Daniel Nava three hits for the Phillies, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games in Fenway Park.

Matt Barnes (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts.

WHITE SOX 10, ORIOLES 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the White Sox beat the Orioles.

The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.

Smith set the tone with a two-run drive in the second against Wade Miley (2-4) and finished with a career-best three RBIs.

Garcia added an RBI double in a four-run third and drove in two more with a single in the fourth to give Chicago an 8-2 lead.

Matt Davidson had an RBI single and solo homer. Melky Cabrera had three of Chicago's 14 hits. Jose Abreu added a single, a ground-rule double and scored twice.

