Tailgating for OU football games? What to know about Sooners' gamedays at Owen Field

NORMAN — Less than 10 miles from the University of Oklahoma campus, a tiny barn sits in front of a cattle farm.

Weathered and rugged, the diminutive building rests quietly on an unobtrusive country road within the northwestern outskirts of Norman, a few blocks ahead of where the serene path ultimately curls eastward and becomes West Robinson Street, one of the bustling college town’s main thoroughfares.

At face value, this seems an unlikely part of a college football fan’s game day experience. But throughout my five decades as a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, it has become a welcomed stop on my way to a home football game due to two simple-yet-stirring words that adorn the top of the structure in crimson paint.

“BEAT TEXAS.”

And while that familiar battle cry refers to the annual October showdown in Dallas between the Sooners and rival Texas Longhorns, it also serves as a reminder that Oklahoma football and its pursuit of glory is a 365-day-a-year endeavor.

No matter that day’s opponent, the phrase produces riveting memories of season’s past and a surge of adrenaline as Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – where fans of the Sooners have convened for 100 years – draws closer and the burgeoning excitement of another game day begins to take hold.

Parking for Oklahoma football games

While the University of Oklahoma provides game day directions and parking on its website, I usually select a spot at one of the churches north of “Campus Corner” along South University Boulevard or South Webster Avenue. The parking rates are typically between $20-$40 depending on the proximity to the stadium and offer an excellent start to some pregame exploration.

A visit to 'Campus Corner'

Historic “Campus Corner” was established in 1917 and is located on West Boyd Street between South University Boulevard and Deans Row Avenue. In the hours leading up to kickoff, Asp Avenue and Buchanan Avenue come alive as fans gravitate between street vendors, bars, restaurants and shops.

You may even be treated to an impromptu performance by “The Pride of Oklahoma” marching band.

Fans can pick up the latest in apparel from Balfour of Norman, which opened in 1974 and also serves as the live pregame remote location for KREF radio, the “Home of Sooner Fans.” Grab a meal, a liquid refreshment and catch up on other games at legendary O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille, which moved to its current location at 769 Asp Avenue in 2007 after an unforgettable 40-year run across the street from the stadium. Another sports radio station – WWLS “The Sports Animal” – broadcasts live outside the venerable watering hole.

The Pride of Oklahoma Drumline at Campus Corner. #Sooners

Asp Avenue tailgates and the 'Party at the Palace'

Once fans get their fill on “Campus Corner,” they can venture down Asp Avenue towards the stadium. A handful of tailgates decorate both sides of the street, including the wondrous smells of barbeque courtesy of the “Sooner Smoke Wagon,” a trailer containing all of the necessary accoutrements of a seasoned pitmaster and adorned in photos and slogans from the history of Oklahoma football.

For those with children, the “Party at the Palace” is a must-visit spot before the game. Beginning three-and-a-half hours before kickoff, the lawn north of the 86,000-plus seat stadium becomes filled with interactive games, sponsor giveaways, music, food vendors and even an opportunity to get a photo with the legendary “Sooner Schooner” and its horses, “Boomer” and “Sooner.” The official Sooner Radio pregame show originates from this location two hours prior to the game.

Jenkins Avenue tailgates and 'Heisman Park'

Fans with an appreciation for history – and at Oklahoma, it is there in abundance – should then matriculate over to the east side of the stadium where, in addition to plentiful tailgates along Jenkins Avenue, there is an impressive collection of statues honoring some Oklahoma football greats.

The first is located on the southeast corner of Jenkins Avenue and West Brooks Street, where a 2022 statue of the three Selmon brothers – Lee Roy, Lucious and Dewey – casts an eye towards the stadium, where the three defensive linemen terrorized college football offenses in the 1970s.

Further up Jenkins Avenue is the unforgettable “Heisman Park,” a tribute to Oklahoma’s seven Heisman Trophy winners with individual statues of, in order from north to south, Baker Mayfield (2017 winner), Billy Sims (1978), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Vessels (1952), Jason White (2003), Kyler Murray (2018) and Sam Bradford (2008).

No school in the country has more Heisman honorees.

More statues and the Switzer Center

As Jenkins Avenue reaches Lindsey Street, turn to the right for a fantastic view of the south end of the stadium, which recognizes Oklahoma’s record 50 conference championships, seven national championships and 31 bowl championships.

In the courtyard in front of the stadium, there are four more statues that highlight past head coaches Bennie Owen, Bob Stoops, Barry Switzer and Bud Wilkinson, who helped the Sooners earn the distinction of being the only college football program in the country to have four coaches win at least 100 games at a particular school.

The statues stand outside the Switzer Center, which houses the bulk of the Oklahoma football operations. While off limits to the public on a game day, its “Grand Lobby” often opens on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow visitors a chance to view the dazzling artifacts and trophies.

To the east of the Switzer Center is the Carl B. Anderson All-American Plaza, which contains an interactive display of every All-American and letter winner across all sports at the University of Oklahoma.

The return of tailgating on Lindsey Street and the 'Walk of Champions'

Across the street from the Switzer Center, tailgating has resumed along Lindsey Street in 2023 after several years. While building additions and campus expansion could prevent Lindsey Street tailgates from duplicating their raucous heyday of the 1970s and 1980s, many hope it will continue to pick up steam and provide an intimidating presence for the opposing team’s bus ride to the stadium as the Sooners prepare for a move to the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

Two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, fans can get an early glimpse of their favorite Sooners during the “Walk of Champions,” which takes place at the intersection of Lindsey Street and Asp Avenue. Fans welcome the arrival of the Oklahoma team buses and cheer as the players exit the bus and confidently stride into the stadium dressed in a suit and tie.

Inside the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Make sure you get inside the stadium with plenty of time to spare as there are several moments you do not want to miss.

As you maneuver through the concourse, there are hordes of concrete pillars adorned in graphics that honor past Oklahoma football award winners. Fans young and old will stop and pose for a photo in front of their favorite players and sometimes, that player may be lurking as was the case when two-time Butkus Award-winning linebacker Brian Bosworth photobombed an unsuspecting couple during the Oct. 21 game against Central Florida.

Once seated, fans are treated to a performance from the "Pride of Oklahoma" marching band, highlighted by the signature strut of the drum major.

Once seated, fans are treated to a performance from the “Pride of Oklahoma” marching band, highlighted by the signature strut of the drum major.

An ominous bell tolls to signal the start of the stirring “There is Only One Oklahoma” hype video, which delivers a jolt to the crowd that is immediately rewarded as the “Sooner Schooner” charges onto the field ahead of the team.

In the minutes before kickoff, the Oklahoma cheerleaders urge one side of the stadium to loudly bellow “Boomer,” while the opposite side responds with “Sooner.” It is thunderous and unforgettable.

Fans then raise an index finger high into the air and wait for the kickoff, which is accompanied by a lengthy chant of “OOOOOOOO…” before culminating in a forceful “U!” as the opening kickoff signals the start of the game.

From there, the real fun begins.

A hearty welcome back to Owen Field — one day after the 100th anniversary of its first game — for the Oklahoma Sooners.

