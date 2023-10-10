Tailgating for Ohio State football games? What to know about gamedays at Ohio Stadium

Six weeks into the 2023 college football season and Ohio State is undefeated, and as Big Ten play continues, expect Ohio Stadium to be raucous for Buckeye fans as they hope to reach the College Football Playoff once again.

Sitting a 5-0, Ohio State has three home games left on the season: Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota. With a seating capacity of 102,780, the Buckeyes not only have one of the largest crowds in the country, but offers several options on tailgating and pre-game activities for fans to enjoy on gamedays.

Here's what to know about tailgating for Ohio State football games:

When does tailgating, parking lots open for Ohio State football games? How much is parking?

Parking lots and garages open at 5 a.m. on gamedays. There is season permit parking that's only available to member of the Buckeyes Club.

There are several day-of-game parking locations around Ohio Stadium, and prices will depend on how close you are to the stadium. Non-proximity lots are sold for $25, while proximity lots cost $30. Here is a map of parking locations for Ohio State football games.

Tailgating cannot take up parking spaces, crosswalks, walkways or interfere with traffic, and they must fit within the 8.5' x 15' space provided by a lot. Charcoal grilling is only allowed in designated locations, while liquid propane grills are permitted on campus. Alcohol consumption is also limited.

“No person shall have in the person’s possession an opened container of beer or intoxicating liquor in any public place," Ohio State says, according to city of Columbus and state laws.

Grab a drink at the Varsity Club

If tailgating is something fans don't want to do, but they still want to party, then head north of Ohio Stadium to the iconic Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar. A Columbus staple for more than 50 years, the bar hosts a huge tailgate party for people to hang and drink prior to games. However, it is for people age 21 and up only. It's also a great place to hang out after the game.

Skull sessions

From dotting the "i" to the spectacular halftime shows, the Ohio State University Marching Band − or The Best Damn Band in the Land − is one of the most recognizable bands in the country, and Buckeye fans have a chance for a more intimate experience in skull sessions.

Four hours before game time, St. John Arena − home of the basketball programs − opens and is free to everyone on a first-come, first-served basis. About two hours and 20 minutes before kickoff, the band marches into the stadium and serves its last rehearsal before the game as a pep rally.

Minutes later, the football team will enter the arena, and head coach Ryan Day and players will speak to the audience before making their way into the stadium. The band will then play a preview of their pregame and halftime shows to close out the pregame festivities.

Nearby St. John Arena, Ohio State's FanFest opens three hours before kickoff.

When do Ohio Stadium gates open?

Ohio Stadium gates open two hours before kickoff, and the university encourages people to get to their seats as early as possible to avoid long security lines, adding "if you wait – you will be late."

Dotting the 'i'

One of the most popular traditions in college football, before the game, Ohio State's band will march onto the field and form its iconic Script Ohio. At the end of it, a senior sousaphone player will leave the formation to the dot the "i" in "Ohio" and taking a deep bow to both sides of the stadium in one of the biggest honors for band members.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio State football tailgating: Parking, pregame festivities and more